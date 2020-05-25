The scripts for the George Lucas television show Star Wars had no budget restrictions

Cancelled Star Wars TV show, UnderworldThe scripts were written without budgetary restrictions at the request of George Lucas. Over the years, the legendary Star Wars The creator has been at the center of numerous fan debates on a wide range of topics related to the acclaimed franchise. Beyond the original Star Wars In the trilogy (as well as in the prequels), Lucas worked tirelessly to develop new concepts and possible directions for his beloved franchise.

Most of these never came to fruition and some, like the one made for Ewok TV movies like Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure and Ewoks: the battle for Endor, have been disparagingly viewed by some fans. After the prequels were released, Lucas turned his attention to creating the first live action. Star Wars TV show, Underworld. An ambitious project that would have spanned several seasons. Over the years, since a lot of news about the series was leaked to the public, but the project finally died when Lucas sold the Star Wars brand for Disney.

The truth of the matter, however, is that the Star Wars teacher was undertaking very ambitious planning for a Star Wars TV series at one point. News of "Big and crazy" scripts for the series have recently been available, courtesy of a Collider interview with writer and producer Ronald D. Moore. Moore said:

“It was an extraordinary task for someone to do. I don't know anyone else who would really take care of that … At that point George just said "write it as big as you like, and we'll figure it out later." So we really had no (budget) restrictions. We were all experienced television and feature film writers, so we all knew what was theoretically possible on a production budget. But we just said, "For this pass, OK, we're going to take your word to make it crazy and big," and there was a lot of action, lots of sets, and huge set pieces. Simply much bigger than you would normally do on a television show. " "Yes, I think it was more or less a great story. It was a long story with episodic things that would happen. You know, there would be certain events (that) would happen in this episode or this episode, so it was kind of episodic quality for some of them. But it had a broader narrative, in terms of the story of those particular characters in that setting. "





From the sound of things, Lucas had something really spectacular planned. It's unfortunate that fans can never see what came out of those epic story sessions at Skywalker Ranch, but given Disney's ownership of the franchise, there may still be a chance that the episodes will be revisited someday, to establish what can or cannot be used.

For now, fans will just have to use their collective imagination regarding the kind of crazy big stories that could have taken place in the Star Wars universe. And if that fails, there is always the next female lead Star Wars series, an Obi-Wan series, a Cassian Andor series and of course the second season of The Mandalorian. In short, there are a lot of Star Wars Television is on the way for those who long for more.

