The search on Twitter for racist show Trump profile as primary account

Twitter s search algorithm produces President Donald Trump“The page as a main result for” racist “or” racism “.

The result was observed by multiple twitter users and reported by Cnet, which made several reporters verify that it was not a joke, but an authentic result on Twitter. Fox News verified and noted that Trump’s Twitter account is listed as the best result in the “people” tab.

Even when the search is done in incognito mode or when you’re not signed in to a Twitter account, Trump is still the best result.

A Twitter spokeswoman told Cnet that when users mention an account along with certain terms, the account and keywords can be algorithmically linked as a recommendation. Users have recently been talking about Trump and racism in various posts, likely in response to his actions regarding national protests over police brutality.

Trump has had an increasingly hostile relationship with Twitter, which came to a head when the social media site applied a “fact check” label to one of the president’s tweets and censured another for “glorifying violence”.

Trump responded by escalating the situation with an executive order that halted legal protections for social media platforms. The move generated criticism for holding a platform accountable for what its users say, true or false.

Also, the president suggested that he could establish a commission to explore possible biases on social media platforms. Twitter responded by saying it will now. focus on “context, not factual verification” A tweet to determine future violations.