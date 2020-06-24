The Seattle CHOP has seen shootings, vandalism, and other crimes, as officials promise to dismantle it.

Seattle authorities were making preparations Tuesday to retake the Capitol Hill organized protest zone, or CHOP, after several shootings and a string of other crimes in what protesters have declared a "police free zone."

Protesters moved and occupied the neighborhood on June 8 after police withdrew from their East Precinct building after more than a week of protests over the death of George Floyd, some of which turned violent.

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, sparking protests against police brutality and racism. Some cities saw violence, riots, and looting, including Seattle in its Capitol Hill neighborhood.

A 25-year-old Tacoma woman allegedly burned down five unmarked police vehicles nearby on May 30. On June 6, protesters allegedly threw bottles, rocks and "explosives" at the police. A man allegedly addressed a crowd of protesters on June 7 and shot someone just one block from the police station.

During more than a week of protests, police used pepper spray, tear gas, and sudden explosions against protesters in the area, prompting thousands of complaints about the police response, according to KUOW. City authorities prohibited police from using tear gas against protesters in response. Then they decided to leave the East Enclosure.

When the police withdrew, protesters filled the gap, occupying the CHOP, which they initially called CHAZ, or Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, declaring it a "police-free zone."

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best has denied that CHOP is actually a "police-free zone," but protesters have blocked the police response to crimes there and the chief has said response times. 911 reports of thefts, rapes and other crimes have tripled in the vicinity.

Best has said it was not she who made the decision to leave the compound building, which is where she began her career with the Seattle Police Department.

SEATTLE POLICE CHIEF: "LEAVING THE SEAL WAS NOT MY DECISION"

Although local reports say the protesters have been mostly peaceful, there have been numerous crimes ranging from homicide to vandalism.

Seattle police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly lured a deaf woman to a tent inside the CHOP and sexually assaulted her, journalist Any Ngo wrote in the New York Post. In the following days, the police received calls to 911 for at least three shootings.

Here is a look at some of the incidents:

Shots

Seattle police said they were investigating a fatal shooting Saturday morning that occurred at 10th Avenue and East Pine Street. They said protesters blocked access for responding officers to the scene and that private vehicles had brought two victims to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of them, a 19-year-old man, died.

A 17-year-old man was also shot in Cal Anderson Park, which is just a couple of blocks from the closed East Precinct, Sunday night. Police established a waiting area outside CHOP, but the victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, authorities said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and refused to speak to detectives. Since then he has been released from the hospital.

Police also said they received 911 calls early Monday morning about a man in his 30s who had been shot near 11th Avenue and East Denny Way. Officers and doctors met him outside CHOP, where investigators said he refused to provide information about the shooting and would not give a description of the suspect. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the calf.

THEFT AND VANDALISM

After the police withdrew from CHOP, protesters allegedly broke into and smashed some storefronts. Local residents and business owners have tried to raise concerns about their safety and property.

SEATTLE PROTESTORS DECLARE THE & # 39; COP FREE ZONE & # 39; AFTER THE POLICE LEAVE SEAL

"We are sitting all day," Matthew Ploszaj told Seattle-based KIRO 7 last week. "Now all criminals in the city know that they can get into this area and that they can do whatever they want, as long as it's not fatal." And the police will not come to do anything about it. "

Ploszaj said he called 911 after witnessing a robbery in his yard and stealing a bicycle, the outlet reported. Then she said the dispatcher told her there was "nothing we can do" unless someone's life is in danger.

John McDermott, a co-owner of an auto store near the edge of the occupied zone, told Fox News's Bill Hemmer on Thursday that a CHOP protester broke into his business, stole it and started a fire. He said his son helped him arrest the suspect when he repeatedly called 911, but authorities never came. A group of protesters outside demanded the suspect's release, and after the father and son let him out, someone in the crowd allegedly hit him in the face, police said.

Since then, the 21-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the car raid, as well as other cases.

Seattle police arrested a suspected arsonist last week who they say lit a fire in front of the East Precinct building around 3 a.m. on June 12. Surveillance video of the incident shows a man walk to a wall with a red container, throw something away, and then return a few minutes later to turn it on, as bystanders can be heard asking for water and are seen running to turn off the lights. calls.

And the Seattle city attorney's office announced Wednesday that misdemeanor charges against protesters arrested for weeks of protests that have sometimes turned into clashes with police and vandalism may not be prosecuted or forwarded to community programs instead of jail.

The Seattle Times reported that 37 misdemeanor cases have been referred to Seattle city attorney Pete Holmes' office for a variety of crimes, including resisting arrest, theft, criminal trespass, police obstruction, and assault. minors. Half were for obstruction and lack of dispersion, spokesman Dan Nolte told the newspaper.

OTHER CONFRONTATIONS

The video posted on Twitter by City Hall journalist Julio Rosas shows protesters arguing with each other in Seattle on June 11 when a few police officers re-entered CHOP on the way to the abandoned East Precinct building. At one point, the camera is aimed at protesters exchanging profanity, apparently angry that someone had "left" the police in the area.

On Thursday, a video game designer identified as Shawn Whiting said he was threatened and briefly "detained" by a masked man who did not want him to stream video from the park.

Some residents hired a private security company to protect their homes and businesses.

In an interview Tuesday in "America & # 39; s Newsroom" with host Ed Henry, Homeland Patrol Division Security owner Steve Pansini said residents hired his company because they were afraid of their media. life and safety.

Authorities said they are aiming to restore order soon.

RESIDENTS NEAR SEATTLE & # 39; S CHOP ASK WHAT IT TOOK THE CITY SO MUCH TO MOVE TO BREAK THE PROTEST

On Monday Mayor Jenny Durkan announced that the city would move to dismantle the CHOP. In a previous interview, he described the area as a "street party".

