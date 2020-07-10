The Seattle City Council appears to be ready to unseat the police by 50%

The Seattle City Council has enough support in its body to fade the city police department by 50 percent, even without Mayor Jenny Durkan's approval, according to a report.

The Seattle Times reported Thursday night that three council members supported Descriminalize Seattle and King County Equity Now. The document described Descriminalize Seattle as a coalition inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests seeking disbursement.

Seattle has recently been the focus of an intense protest that occupied a compound and about six city streets called CHOP. The city finally eliminated the protesters, but not before two people were shot dead.

Police tore down the fences protesters had erected around their tents and used truncheons to shove them into the bushes, apparently searching for people who might be hiding inside. An officer took up a sign saying "We will not leave until our demands are met: 1. Defuse SPD by 50 percent now. 2. Finance black communities. 3. Release all protesters."

The Times noted that seven of the nine members of the city council have expressed their support for the funding police. The department's budget is $ 409 million.

Durkan, a Democrat, has been attacked by protesters and Republicans for her handling of the crisis. Critics on the right described her as an out-of-touch leader and pointed to an interview on CNN when asked from the outset how long she had planned to make the area "police free." She replied, "I don't know, we could have a summer of love."

On Thursday, Durkan told King 5 that he "deeply regretted the loss of life on and around Capitol Hill."

Asked about the 50 percent disbursement number, he said, "The target numbers themselves are irresponsible if you don't look at the roles and what the police should do against what perhaps other people can and should be doing." .

City leaders in Los Angeles recently voted to cut the Los Angeles Police Department's budget by $ 150 million, which would reduce the number of officers to a level not seen in more than a decade. The New York City Council voted to cut the NYPD budget in 2021 by $ 1 billion. The Seattle cut would be by far the most significant for a major city.

Angélica Cházaro, professor of law at the University of Washington and organizer of Descriminalize Seattle, said: "It is about spending the money currently being used by the police on things like free and universal health care, child care for food and that would prevent property crime more than anything else. "

Associated Press contributed to this report.