The Seattle Police Chief wants to retake the compound in the occupied CHAZ "as soon as possible"

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said she wants to retake the police compound in the self-proclaimed "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" or "CHAZ" "as soon as possible."

"Ideally, we just need to go back to the building," Best told the local KIRO-7 station on Friday.

"People are looking for a plan, but we want to make sure we modulate everything we are doing," Best added.

This week, denouncing police brutality after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, protesters have turned part of Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood into a protest center with speakers, drum circles and Black Lives Matter painted on a street near the police station.

Police left the station largely after the chaos last weekend, when officers fired tear gas at protesters and some protesters threw objects at them. Police sprayed tear gas just two days after the mayor and the police chief said they were temporarily suspending its use.

"We do not want to exacerbate or intensify or incite problems that may cause harm to officers or people who are waiting," Best told the station. "We know that several are armed. We want to make sure that we are being very thoughtful about how we respond. "

The predominantly liberal city with a long history of protests has received blows from all sides.

The "CHAZ" movement website calls for the "abolition" of the police department, youth jails and system courts, and is currently demanding "that the use of armed force be banned entirely."

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan tweeted Friday that she visited the so-called Autonomous Zone, which has been criticized by President Trump and where people, including officials, come and go freely. He said he spoke to organizers about moving forward, noting that he has always known Capitol Hill as a place for people to express themselves.

Trump criticized her and Washington Governor Jay Inslee for failing to break the "anarchist" occupation and threatening to take action if they do not. Both Durkan and Lee have attacked their comments and say they are focusing on a peaceful resolution. The protests have been quiet since the police left the area.

Best and Durkan disagree about the city's management of the self-declared autonomous zone that spans several blocks surrounding the police compound.

Best has accused the mayor of shirking her responsibilities as an elected official and allowing protesters to expel police officers from a compound located within the six-block radius, now considered a "police-free zone." The protesters have resisted for almost a week.

Attempts to identify the leaders of organized protests and negotiate a deal to allow officers to return to the area have been unsuccessful.

