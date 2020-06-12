The Seattle police union chief says his city is "closer than I've ever seen" to being a "lawless state"

Seattle Police Officers Guild President Michael Solan told "Overtime Overturned" on Friday that the city is now the "closest I have ever seen … to becoming a lawless state."

Solan asked local leaders to help restore order after anti-police protesters declared that a six-block section of the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood is an "autonomous" area and a "police-free zone."

HEAD OF SEATTLE POLICE UNION: CITY LEADERS HAVE "LOST ALL POLITICAL WILL TO ENFORCE THE STATE OF LAW"

Solan told host Harris Faulkner that the legitimate problems of police brutality and racism had been "stolen by unreasonable activists in the city of Seattle."

"And now, they control six square blocks," he added. "They control the compound. And that is a direct result of our elected city officials who lack the political willpower to enforce the rule of law."

"And this is the closest I have seen to our country, let alone the city here, to becoming a lawless state when public safety issues are very, very troubling," Solan continued.

"And, if … unreachable activists have taken over an East Precinct voluntarily resigned by the decisions of an elected official, what is stopping them from taking another precinct?" I ask. "And … West Precinct – where 300 protesters marched on it two nights ago, where officers were ordered to re-enter, outside the perimeter – If we lose that flagship compound, which houses the 911 communications center. So If that becomes disabled, how do we provide public safety services to the entire city? "

"That's how serious this conversation is," he said.

The Seattle Democratic mayor, however, had a different opinion on the rally. On Thursday, Jenny Durkan told CNN that the Capitol Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) was more akin to a patriotic "street party."

In an exclusive interview with Harris Faulkner of Fox News on Thursday, President Trump described Durkan's handling of the situation as "pathetic" and said his administration "will not allow Seattle to be occupied by anarchists."

"I will tell them that if they do not solve that situation, we will solve it," he promised.

"We need someone's leadership. Because it is not happening in the city right now," Solan urged.

"The general Seattle community, reasonable people, fully support reasonable activism. It is not this irrational activism that has unfortunately taken our city hostage," he told Faulkner.

We need a rule of law here. And, as a Seattle resident, I am very embarrassed, "he added." And, as a proud professional public safety officer, we are more than willing to be introduced as an interested party. But, we still have to be invited, and our open letter to the mayor has not yet been (publicly) acknowledged. "

"We need serious help in Seattle," Solan concluded.