The Seattle protest zone that keeps businesses closed is 'a sad state of affairs', says Ari Hoffman

Former city council candidate Ari Hoffman said Wednesday that the Seattle Capitol organized protest zone is a "sad state" and is much more dangerous at night.

“A friend of mine told me yesterday, that he lives in the area, he says he never goes outside after 8pm without a firearm. That's a sad situation of how you have to live your daily life, "Hoffman told" Fox & Friends ".

Hoffman said businesses in the CHOP area have closed even after trying to open or recover from the government-mandated economic shutdown.

TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER OF SOCIAL MEDIA CALLING FOR THE ELIMINATION OF LIABILITY PROTECTIONS ON & # 39; CENSORSHIP & # 39;

"Now they cannot reopen because they cannot enter trucks, they cannot enter automobiles, they cannot guarantee the safety of their employees." Close merchant Joe & # 39; s said they cannot guarantee the safety of their employees and closed indefinitely, "Hoffman said.

Hoffman reacted to the city of Seattle and CHOP protesters reached an agreement that will remove temporary obstacles and replace them with concrete barriers.

The Seattle Department of Transportation is installing concrete barriers in the middle of Pine Street, east and west, that will divide the road for pedestrian and vehicle traffic. This will allow emergency service vehicles to pass through the area.

Hoffman responded to critics who noted that he does not live in that area of ​​the city and accused him of exaggerating the danger. He said he has been to the CHOP zone several times and interviewed the alleged "warlord" of the zone who was seen on video giving AR-15 to people.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"They say it is such a free and open place and that we can come and go as we please, I am taking advantage of that privilege and I have gone there and seen it for myself as anyone else can now," said Hoffman.

"The city is giving in to protesters. They want certain streets to be closed and the mayor has closed about 20 miles of streets across the city."