The Seattle radio host describes the weekend of unrest in the city as "a riot": "Anyone who says otherwise is lying to you"

Seattle radio host Jason Rantz told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Monday that the obvious goal of urban protesters and their allies among Democratic officials and members of the media is to ensure that President Trump is defeated in his bid to reelection this fall.

"This has nothing to do with George Floyd," Rantz told host Tucker Carlson. "This has everything to do with a specific ideology and there are politicians and members of the media who believe that this will create enough momentum and chaos to remove Donald Trump from office."

"I think it is a mistake. I think it will backfire for them. But I do think that some of them are willing to sit back and watch some of these cities completely destroy themselves, and yes, some people lose their lives."

SEATTLE POLICE RELEASE BODYCAM VIOLENT PROTEST FOOT

Rantz went on to describe the media coverage as a "gaslighting masterclass" and recalled his own experience in Seattle over the weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I know what I saw, and I know what many people saw who saw the images I posted online," he said, "that it was violence, arson against five construction trailers, that it was a completely looted Starbucks." … But they tell us it's peaceful, or maybe it's just … a few bad apples in a bigger crowd, like they're redecorating the Starbucks with their rocks, like they're celebrating the police by throwing fireworks at them .

"What we are seeing is violence, what we saw [during the weekend] was a riot, and anyone who says otherwise is lying to you."