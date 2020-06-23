The second presidential debate moved to Miami after the original host withdrew due to concerns about the coronavirus.







The university will host the second of three presidential general election debates between President Donald Trump and presumed Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Now, the debate will take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, which hosted the first Democratic debates of the 2020 primaries last year.

The university confirmed in a statement Tuesday that it would no longer host.

"Given the scale and complexity of the work we are doing to help ensure a safe and healthy drop for our limited students, faculty and staff, and visitors, and in consideration of public health guidelines in our state, as well as the advice of our own experts: we believe that it is not feasible for us to safely organize the presidential debate as planned, "wrote University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel in a letter shared with the commission.

The university announced Monday that it plans to launch its fall semester on August 31 with a combination of face-to-face and remote classes, a tight academic calendar, and an emphasis on following public health measures. The Detroit Free Press first reported on the University of Michigan's retirement plans. The three debates will last 90 minutes starting at 9 p.m. ET and moderated by a single individual selected by the commission, the non-partisan, non-profit organization that sponsors general election debates. The commission said Tuesday that it will announce the moderators in early September. Unlike the other two debates, the second presidential debate will take the form of a city hall where questions will be asked of candidates from Miami-area residents, the commission said Tuesday. The commission added that it will follow "all health and safety protocols from the state, county and site Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at all four discussion sites." The news comes after Biden's campaign on Monday agreed to participate in the three previously announced fall debates, on September 29, October 15, and October 22, with Trump and criticized the Trump campaign's push to additional discussions. "Our position is direct and clear: Joe Biden will accept the debates of the Commission, on the dates of the Commission, in the format established by the Commission and the independent election of the moderators of the Commission. Donald Trump and Mike Pence should do so. himself, "said Jen O, campaign manager for Biden. & # 39; Malley Dillon wrote in a letter to the commission obtained by CNN and first reported by The Washington Post.

CNN's Sarah Mucha, Meridith Edwards, Ethan Cohen and Gregory Lemos contributed to this report.