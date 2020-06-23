The second presidential debate moved to Miami after the original host withdrew due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Now, the debate will take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, which hosted the first Democratic debates of the 2020 primaries last year.
"Given the scale and complexity of the work we are doing to help ensure a safe and healthy drop for our limited students, faculty and staff, and visitors, and in consideration of public health guidelines in our state, as well as the advice of our own experts: we believe that it is not feasible for us to safely organize the presidential debate as planned, "wrote University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel in a letter shared with the commission.
The university announced Monday that it plans to launch its fall semester on August 31 with a combination of face-to-face and remote classes, a tight academic calendar, and an emphasis on following public health measures.
The three debates will last 90 minutes starting at 9 p.m. ET and moderated by a single individual selected by the commission, the non-partisan, non-profit organization that sponsors general election debates. The commission said Tuesday that it will announce the moderators in early September.
Unlike the other two debates, the second presidential debate will take the form of a city hall where questions will be asked of candidates from Miami-area residents, the commission said Tuesday.
The commission added that it will follow "all health and safety protocols from the state, county and site Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at all four discussion sites."
CNN's Sarah Mucha, Meridith Edwards, Ethan Cohen and Gregory Lemos contributed to this report.