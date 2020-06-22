The second shooting takes place in the Seattle protest zone without police

At least one person was shot Sunday night inside the Seattle Autonomous Protest Zone, where protesters settled during the civil unrest caused by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers.

Seattle Police Department said in a tweet at 11:26 p.m. that a person had sustained a gunshot wound while inside the area and that a second shooting may have occurred.

"The police investigation reported shooting inside the CHOP zone," the department wrote. "A person at HMC with a gunshot wound."

The "CHOP zone" refers to the so-called Capitol Hill Organized Protest Zone, which was originally created as a space for non-violent protests, but has turned into violence for the second night in a row.

On Saturday, a 19-year-old man was killed after a shooting inside the area.

Agents responding to the shooting said they were having trouble reaching the scene because they were "greeted by a violent crowd that prevented the agents from safely accessing the victims."

Seattle police said last week they would only enter the area for "major life safety concerns."