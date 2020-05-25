The secret meaning behind stranded death explained

Death Stranding is a very massive title that explores many different ideas and mythologies, and some of them question the game itself.

When Stranded death It was first announced at E3 2016, initial reactions were mixed, to say the least, with a lot of confusion between attendees and people watching online. There were many elements inside Stranding of death trailer that, at that time, could not be assembled in a linear way to discover what the story was about. Even every breakthrough revealed after that would meet the same kinds of reactions, and confusion is the main theme surrounding almost every article published about it.

Even if Stranded death featured a star-studded cast, no one could muster what the true meaning behind Stranded death it was until it came out. Once fans started wrapping up the main story after the game's release in November 2019, it slowly became a little clearer what Hideo Kojima wanted them to take out of the experience. In some tweets written by Kojima himself in the months prior to the release of Stranded death, the developer told fans that his next project is the first of a new & # 39;strand'Genre, and that players would have to use connecting power to beat the game.

Although the game contains a ton of various elements all mixed together, the basic concept of Stranded death It can be summed up in the huge and tragic event that bears the name of the game. With Earth looking quite different, it's up to the people still left on the planet to understand not just what happened during the headline. Stranded deathBut what can you do to put all of your parts back together and connect to each other again. This is accomplished through the player's ability to create bridges, signs, and other useful materials that will not only help themselves, but others in the process. The main character, Sam Bridges, played by Norman Reedus, has the job of being a doorman; delivering packages to other humans that are scattered throughout the new United Cities of America.

The stranding of death is about connecting and disconnecting





Kojima did not set out to make any other game, but wanted the players to feel the presence of other people who were not physically there with them. As the players follow the movements of the game, they travel with Sam through the mountains and the rocky terrain, they have the ability to "I like"the characteristics and signs that other players have placed in the shared environment. Every time a player logs into the game, Stranded death then it will tell you how many other people enjoyed or used their structures.

The theme of "Connection"It is very evident through many other elements scattered throughout the game, such as Sam's phobia of being touched and how he eventually learns to connect with people by hugging and shaking hands. With him"explosion" of the Stranded death the event reached the BT, ghostly figures that chase players at certain points in the story or when Sam is "time fall,which is the rapidly aging rain with anything it comes in contact with. These creatures are the result of the collision of two worlds, and each human who dies must be immediately eliminated or will eventually become BT. Players learn more Late on that only way to defeat BTs is by cutting the umbilical cords that still connect them to the real world, allowing them to dissipate and finally rest in peace.

Stranded characters of death and their mysterious powers





In an interview by HourHideo Kojima sits down to discuss what he wanted fans and players to drop out of once they complete the main story. Speaking particularly about the features that connect players to the game, Kojima says that "you just can't see them, but you're connected."Not only the characters should connect with each other, but also the real-life players who want to have a more pleasant and easy gaming experience.

With all the suggestions pointing towards a linear connection theme, fans have also been speculating on some theories that might also be at play in the Stranded death universe. While humans walking around the environment may seem normal, in reality, many of them demonstrate supernatural abilities that they have acquired in one way or another. Sam is not just a goalkeeper, but a "repatriate,"Someone who has been given the ability to reconnect his soul to his body after dying at a very young age. With a huge lack of screen & # 39; game over & # 39 ;, fans have been theorizing about the game's potential to harbor a species called Ludens, basically a species that is only a step or two above a human.

Luden's obsession with Death Stranding





Many examples of a possible superior race are at stake in Stranded death when the players meet Amelie, who, as they later discover, has a very important role to play in regards to how the whole universe will end. Higgs, the main antagonist, is also shown with extraordinary abilities, such as summoning huge BTs and teleportation. Even Die-Hardman, assistant to the president of the United Cities of America, is seen wearing a black skull mask that has the word & # 39; ludens & # 39; written on the front. Kojima even personally asked the metal band Bring Me the Horizon to write a song called "Ludens" specifically for him. Stranded death soundtrack, and the music video featured four very colorful and unique creatures like humanoid animals. This theory not only extends to the characters of Stranded deathbut possibly before the game even starts.

Before the game reaches the main menu, a small Kojima Productions logo will appear, showing an astronaut standing on the moon with a pixelated whale falling behind him in the background. After an investigation, fans noticed that the man inside the astronaut suit closely resembles Sam Bridges, with the whale resembling stranded creatures scattered throughout Stranded deaths many beaches. It could be likely that these two characters could connect through their extraordinary abilities, but how one becomes Ludens, or how much the 1987 plot plots. The Time Wanderers Arkady and Boris Strugatsky's book (where the Ludens concept was initially created) influenced Kojima's direction for Stranded death, it is not clear.

While fans generally have a fair amount of theories aligned for most video games, Stranded death It seems to have much, much more than usual to explore. However, one thing is for sure, and that is the fact that Stranded death it is a game that remains a unique experience, and will probably continue to confuse players, as well as encouraging them to keep looking for more clues, for quite some time.

