The Secret Wars movie will present a new Tony Stark

Iron Man met a heroic and tragic ending in Avengers Endgame, It seems that Robert Downey Jr. made his last major appearance in the MCU. He could have a cameo in Black widow and a voice role in Iron heart Television program, but will not participate in any future films as a team. However, another Tony Stark could be a Secret wars The film adaptation is on the way and could allow Marvel to present a different version of the Armored Avenger.

Last November, we learned that the studio was working on a movie based on the aforementioned comic book event, and now we've started to hear a bit more about it. Including the fact that a new younger Tony from another universe will appear in the movie. At least, that's according to sources close to WGTC, the same ones that the League of Justice Snyder Cut comes to HBO Max, Percy jackson restarts as a TV show and Rey would be revealed as Palpatine’s (SPOILERS) in Skywalker's rise, all of which was correct.

Of course, comic book fans will know that the 2015 event saw several heroes from different Lands transported to Battleworld. In the MCU Secret wars We are hearing that one of these will be a young Stark from an alternate reality. So just to be clear, Downey Jr. won't interpret it. Instead, the plan is reportedly to get an actor who looks a bit like the star but is much younger, probably in his 30s.

We also hear that we will see this young Tony meet and interact with the usual heroes. There is even a chance that you may move to the main timeline eventually. That presumably depends on whether this new Stark is a success or not, but they definitely hope to present it at Secret wars, for what they tell us.

After all, it certainly seems like Marvel hopes to do this. his "Crisis on Infinite Earths", aiming to get Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine and Ben Affleck as Daredevil as well. Who knows how much of this will end in the end, but we're certainly intrigued to see how crazy things get when the adaptation finally comes to life on the big screen.