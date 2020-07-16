The secret weapon of the United States against a swooping world population (Opinion)

However, there is no guarantee that the US will adopt immigration, even to save itself. Domestic politics, currently fueled by divisive nativist leaders, has made immigration a controversial issue. A country that reached historic levels of influence and prosperity by welcoming immigrants, it is now led by a president who has armed the issue with unfathomable cruelty.
An example: right now, hundreds of migrant families detained in detention centers face the heartbreaking choice of letting their children be released to third parties or staying together in detention. This horrible decision comes as a result of a court order last month that called for the release of the children in light of the coronavirus pandemic, and is essentially a new version of the family separation policy that separated thousands of children from their parents at the beginning of the Trump Administration.
Such heartless political measures ignore America's founding principles, but are also out of step with public opinion on immigration: An overwhelming majority of Americans [77%, according to a recent 2020 Gallup poll] say it's good for the country. . The possibility that the study's predicted birth rates will drop, from the University of Washington School of Medicine's Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment, may be a thumbs on the scale in favor of increased immigration. After all, companies will need workers. Even the military will likely feel pressure to recruit a number of people of military age.
The new study shows how far from the mark previous assumptions about explosive population growth fell. Some of you, my dear readers, may recall when intellectuals were caught in fear of a "Malthusian catastrophe", fear that population growth would outstrip our ability to feed ourselves. But it turns out that Thomas Robert Malthus, an eighteenth-century economist and demographer, was wrong.
Agricultural advances not only weakened his thesis, but the world's population will begin to contract in a short time, with powerful economic, geopolitical and environmental implications.
According to the study, the population will increase from the current 7.8 billion to 9.7 billion by 2064, but that will be the end of the increases. By 2100, it will drop by almost a billion people, to 8.8 billion. The downward trend, a revolution triggered by the education of women, who choose to have fewer babies, will affect almost every country, 183 out of 195, on Earth.
To keep the population unchanged, women should have an average of 2.1 babies, the replacement fertility rate, the study found. The rate has dropped from 3.2 in 1990 to 2.5 last year and, according to a United Nations projection for 2019, continues to drop.
In addition to demographic transformation, medical advances will extend life expectancy, producing an unequal distribution of age, with an increasing number of older people and a decreasing number of young citizens of working age.
The massive revision of the population from recent estimates has mind-boggling repercussions.
On the positive side, the pressure on resources will decrease. Maybe Earth can finally take a break. But imagine an economy in which the number of retirees grows much faster than the number of productive workers, who have to keep the economy moving and pay enough taxes to support rising costs of healthcare and retirement. Who is going to do all the work? Who is going to pay all the taxes? Who is going to keep countries competitive, strong enough to defend against potentially aggressive rivals?
The answer is to expand the workforce. This can be accomplished by persuading older workers to remain productive and by encouraging more women to enter the workforce. But that only goes very far. The obvious solution is to allow workers in countries where the population continues to grow or exceed job opportunities to make up for deficiencies. I mean, immigration.
The reduction of populations is disastrous for economic growth, not only because of the evident shortage of labor, but also because they reduce consumption. They reduce the need to build factories, to expand infrastructure. Lower demand can cause economies to plummet from deflation, or simply produce stubborn stagnation.
The depth and breadth of the looming crisis, should it happen as predicted, is staggering. In almost two dozen countries, the population will shrink by more than half, others will shrink almost as much. Japan will go from 128 million in 2017 to 60 million in 2100; Italy from 61 to 31 million, Spain from 46 to 23 million, South Korea from 53 to 27 million. China, the United States' main economic and geostrategic rival, will shrink from the current 1.4 billion to 730 million, the study predicts.
And the United States? The study optimistically predicts that the collapse of fertility rates in the US will be offset by, true, immigration. That infusion of new muscles, new talents, and new resistance has the power not only to preserve America's pre-eminent position on the global stage, but also to reverse the current trend that China's economy is outpacing the United States. 2035.
The study predicts that the US economy will regain its top spot in 2098, as China shrinks and the US thrives, in part due to the constant renewal of its population.
If the United States needs an example of how crucial this is, it can look to Japan, where a declining population has caused economic stagnation. The Japanese reluctant to foreigners have tried to solve this by attracting women to the workforce, but it is not enough. Now the government is inviting "guest workers" to try to replace the Japanese who don't exist.
Italy can also serve as a warning story. I didn't need the Lancet to see the crisis. The number of Italians of working age has been falling for years. The crisis was temporarily halted by immigrants, but a right-wing government built its political support by attacking migrants, and now Italy is entering a "demographic recession," the solution of which will not please nativist demagogues.
The result will be further friction on immigration, with arguments by immigration advocates backed by demographers, economists and a business community eager to see increased consumption and availability of workers.
The present may be burning with demagogues' comments about keeping immigrants away. But the future belongs to the country that welcomes them.