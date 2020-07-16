The secret weapon of the United States against a swooping world population (Opinion)





However, there is no guarantee that the US will adopt immigration, even to save itself. Domestic politics, currently fueled by divisive nativist leaders, has made immigration a controversial issue. A country that reached historic levels of influence and prosperity by welcoming immigrants, it is now led by a president who has armed the issue with unfathomable cruelty.

An example: right now, hundreds of migrant families detained in detention centers face the heartbreaking choice of letting their children be released to third parties or staying together in detention. This horrible decision comes as a result of a court order last month that called for the release of the children in light of the coronavirus pandemic, and is essentially a new version of the family separation policy that separated thousands of children from their parents at the beginning of the Trump Administration.

Such heartless political measures ignore America's founding principles, but are also out of step with public opinion on immigration: An overwhelming majority of Americans [77%, according to a recent 2020 Gallup poll] say it's good for the country. . The possibility that the study's predicted birth rates will drop, from the University of Washington School of Medicine's Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment, may be a thumbs on the scale in favor of increased immigration. After all, companies will need workers. Even the military will likely feel pressure to recruit a number of people of military age.

The new study shows how far from the mark previous assumptions about explosive population growth fell. Some of you, my dear readers, may recall when intellectuals were caught in fear of a "Malthusian catastrophe", fear that population growth would outstrip our ability to feed ourselves. But it turns out that Thomas Robert Malthus, an eighteenth-century economist and demographer, was wrong.