The Segway has officially ended





China-based Ninebot, which acquired Segway in 2015, will stop production of the PT, short for Personal Transporter, on July 15. Twenty-one employees will be laid off at their Bedford, New Hampshire plant. Fast Company first reported the news.

The Segway PT made a splash on December 3, 2001 when it was featured on Good Morning America. Inventor Dean Kamen said that an urban transport revolution was looming and that automobiles would be obsolete. Kamen felt it was absurd to use 4,000 pound cars and trucks for short trips.

But Last year, the Segway PT accounted for just 1.5% of Ninebot's revenue, according to Tony Ho, Segway's vice president of global business development. With a price tag that starts At $ 6,000 and sometimes as high as $ 10,000, only police departments and tourist groups could afford it, he said.

"It was a great invention 20 years ago," said Ho. "Now it seems a little dated." Added that some police departments have switched to Ninebot's cheapest electric scooters. Ninebot is also finalizing production of a three-wheeled Segway device that was designed for community policing.