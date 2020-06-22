The Senakaku / Diaoyu dispute: Japan votes to change the status of the islands also claimed by China





The Ishigaki City Council in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture passed legislation that changes the administrative status of the uninhabited island group 1,200 miles (1,931 km) southwest of Tokyo.

The islands, known as Senkakus in Japan and Diaoyus in China, have been administered by Japan since 1972, but both Tokyo and Beijing say their claims to the group date back hundreds of years.

China warned ahead of Monday's vote against any changes to the status quo on the islands.

"Diaoyu Island and its affiliated islands are inherent territories of China," a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday. "We call on Japan to abide by the spirit of the four-principle consensus, avoid creating new incidents on the Diaoyu Islands issue, and take practical steps to maintain the stability of the East China Sea situation."