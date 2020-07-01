The Senate approves the extension of the Payment Check Protection Program until August 8, hours before the deadline





The move to keep the application process open for the program comes when it expires with more than $ 130 billion in allocated funds remaining unused. The program was designed to offer small business loans to close closings and help companies keep employees on the job, and in turn, loans taken would be forgiven, essentially switching to a grant.

More than 4.8 million small business owners have used the program, which was designed as a bridge for companies to maintain their payrolls during the worst of the pandemic.

While faced with a rocky deployment and dozens of changes and new rules in their early stages, more than $ 520 billion has been deployed to keep small businesses afloat.

Tuesday's extension was a surprise, even to Democrats who forced action on the floor. While there were discussions on how to move the deadline, there were no substantive moves toward an agreement until shortly before it actually hit the ground.