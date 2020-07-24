The seven most common myths about racial equity (Opinion)

As we enter this time of civil unrest over systemic racism, everyone in the business world, from individual taxpayers to managers and executives, has asked "Where do we go from here?" That's a common question after a company publishes a "statement" (or debates whether to publish a statement), holds a city council, or articulates its commitment to racial equity.

The answer is that companies will have to do continuous work if they really want to achieve tangible and lasting change. My advice on how you can do this begins by dispelling the seven most common racial equity myths I've heard in the past few months:

Myth # 1: It is better to remain silent for fear of saying the wrong thing, being judged, or being labeled a racist, than to speak up right now. I have mainly heard this myth from my private conversations with whites; less in large groups. This is a time when your voice is needed more than ever. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, "We will not remember the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends." Don't be the silent friend. Educate yourself on the basic language of racial equity: non-racist versus anti-racist; equal against equitable; White privilege and white fragility; and the differences between diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Then find your voice. You must find your voice. It's okay to make mistakes and you can decide how vocal you want to be right now, but this is not the time to be silent and let fear paralyze you.

Myth # 2: White privilege does not exist. Interestingly, I have rarely heard this from anyone directly. More often I have heard this from people on a forum who say they have heard it from other people. So, first let's define what we mean by privilege:

A good analogy of privilege is a fish in a stream. For whites, you go with the flow. It is not that you are not working hard, you face certain obstacles, you experience certain challenges, but, at the end of the day, the current helps you swim faster. For blacks, we go against the current. Like whites, we are working hard, we face certain obstacles, we are experiencing certain challenges, but the current makes it difficult for us to swim. Just as it is difficult for a fish to be aware of its flow, it is difficult to recognize the privilege when you are the beneficiary.

In other words, the privilege gives certain groups unearned advantages that they may not be aware of. If you are white, male, Christian, straight, and healthy, then you are quintupling the privilege. I enjoy certain advantages as a man, and yet I bear certain disadvantages as a black man. That is not a complaint; It is simply my reality.

If you are willing to acknowledge that privilege exists, it does not necessarily mean that you should give up its benefits, but it does suggest that you have an opportunity to help those who are disadvantaged. That could mean mentoring, sponsorship, or advocacy on behalf of a black employee to help him overcome certain obstacles when in and out of the room. It could also mean going as far as Alexis Ohanian, Reddit co-founder, who resigned from the Reddit board and urged the board to fill his seat with a black candidate.

To focus your efforts, you need to look at the entire life cycle of your organization, from recruiting to hiring, from development to retention and advancement, to determine exactly where the pros and cons are at stake.

Myth n. ° 3: If I focus my company's efforts specifically on black people in the United States, then other groups are excluded. I have found this to be a challenge for leaders and a particular challenge for world leaders, given the differences in how the race develops in all cultures internationally. This question about whether to focus on black people or to focus on other groups is not a proposal from one or the other; it's a "and". The blacks are the canaries in the coal mine. They often hit us earlier and harder than everyone else. A good analogy is the ramps for people with disabilities. By focusing on people with disabilities, the ramps improve the lives of many other groups, such as parents with strollers, cyclists and children. By targeting blacks, the most oppressed group, you are helping all groups. John Powell, professor of law and African American studies at UC Berkeley, defines this concept as "directed universalism," which means setting universal goals pursued by specific strategies for specific groups in order to achieve those goals.

Myth # 4: The source of the problem is racist community policing. Racist community policing is a symptom, not the source. The source is racism and there are several other symptoms of the source. Just look at the lack of representation in corporate America. There are only four black CEOs of Fortune 500 companies and they are all male.

That is a symptom. To address the symptoms in your organization, you must begin to address the source of the problem: racism. You must help change employee behaviors and change your organization's cultures from non-racist to anti-racist, and that means a culture that is not passive on racism issues, but actively seeks to dismantle racism. This leads to Myth # 5 …

Myth # 5: People are the problem. Before targeting specific people, we must address racist cultures, racist laws, and racist policies, which produce racist individuals. There are four dimensions of racism: internalized, which speaks to your beliefs; interpersonal, which talks about your behavior; institutional, which speaks to its organizational culture, and structural, which speaks to society. You cannot reduce these problems to people because otherwise you ignore the complexities of race; You obscure the four dimensions of racism. If you are an executive or a CEO, you have the opportunity to influence and dismantle racism in all four dimensions.

Myth n. # 6: A plan that commits to spending money on black business but does not commit to spending money on black business is a complete plan. Spending money on black issues addresses the social components of the problem, but not the economics of the problem. In addition to the diversity of the workforce and the diversity of the workplace, you also need supplier diversity, which means diversifying ownership of the companies you do business with. Most companies do not have supplier diversity programs, much less a specific focus on increasing the amount of money they spend with Black-owned businesses. While African Americans, according to the 2010 census, make up 13.6% of the US population, and make up as much as 38% of a state's population (in Washington, DC, it's 52%), a published report In 2016, which analyzed 2012 data on minorities, Business Ownership showed that the percentage of sales flowing to Black-owned businesses nationwide was only 1.3%.

This is the time for you to take your support for black business and problems seriously.

Myth # 7: Being colorblind is the gold standard for seeing other people. I hear this quite often. And the danger with this myth is that it can also lead you to think that the workplace is pure meritocracy and that your company only hires the best and the brightest when data shows that black people are underrepresented on many levels, and especially in the boards. and in the C-suite. I want you to see my color. The gold standard is not to be colorblind, but, in the words of Mellody Hobson, president of Ariel Investments, to be "bold with color": to have candid conversations about race, to fully see color, and to treat people fairly.

You must develop your cultural competence, which means four things: increase your cultural awareness; expanding your cultural knowledge; building their cultural skills and fostering greater cultural encounters.

Those are the seven myths, but I'll give you a final bonus myth and it is this: That discomfort is a bad thing. I want you to know that discomfort is not even a good thing; It is a great thing. I want you to feel uncomfortable. Why? Because discomfort and growth must coexist. You cannot have one without the other. So, feel comfortable with the discomfort. Lean on discomfort because it is in those moments that you know you are growing and, I would say, that you will become a better person tomorrow than you are today.

If you want to change your organization's culture to be more diverse, more equitable, and more inclusive, then start with you … and it won't be easy. Making a statement may have been difficult, but doing the job will be more difficult. Let's change this moment to a movement so that we will never be in this moment again. We can do it together.