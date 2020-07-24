The seven most common myths about racial equity (Opinion)

As we enter this time of civil unrest over systemic racism, everyone in the business world, from individual taxpayers to managers and executives, has asked "Where do we go from here?" That's a common question after a company publishes a "statement" (or debates whether to publish a statement), holds a city council, or articulates its commitment to racial equity.
The answer is that companies will have to do continuous work if they really want to achieve tangible and lasting change. My advice on how you can do this begins by dispelling the seven most common racial equity myths I've heard in the past few months:
Myth # 1: It is better to remain silent for fear of saying the wrong thing, being judged, or being labeled a racist, than to speak up right now. I have mainly heard this myth from my private conversations with whites; less in large groups. This is a time when your voice is needed more than ever. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, "We will not remember the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends." Don't be the silent friend. Educate yourself on the basic language of racial equity: non-racist versus anti-racist; equal against equitable; White privilege and white fragility; and the differences between diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Then find your voice. You must find your voice. It's okay to make mistakes and you can decide how vocal you want to be right now, but this is not the time to be silent and let fear paralyze you.
Myth # 2: White privilege does not exist. Interestingly, I have rarely heard this from anyone directly. More often I have heard this from people on a forum who say they have heard it from other people. So, first let's define what we mean by privilege:
A good analogy of privilege is a fish in a stream. For whites, you go with the flow. It is not that you are not working hard, you face certain obstacles, you experience certain challenges, but, at the end of the day, the current helps you swim faster. For blacks, we go against the current. Like whites, we are working hard, we face certain obstacles, we are experiencing certain challenges, but the current makes it difficult for us to swim. Just as it is difficult for a fish to be aware of its flow, it is difficult to recognize the privilege when you are the beneficiary.
In other words, the privilege gives certain groups unearned advantages that they may not be aware of. If you are white, male, Christian, straight, and healthy, then you are quintupling the privilege. I enjoy certain advantages as a man, and yet I bear certain disadvantages as a black man. That is not a complaint; It is simply my reality.
To focus your efforts, you need to look at the entire life cycle of your organization, from recruiting to hiring, from development to retention and advancement, to determine exactly where the pros and cons are at stake.
That is a symptom. To address the symptoms in your organization, you must begin to address the source of the problem: racism. You must help change employee behaviors and change your organization's cultures from non-racist to anti-racist, and that means a culture that is not passive on racism issues, but actively seeks to dismantle racism. This leads to Myth # 5 …
Myth # 5: People are the problem. Before targeting specific people, we must address racist cultures, racist laws, and racist policies, which produce racist individuals. There are four dimensions of racism: internalized, which speaks to your beliefs; interpersonal, which talks about your behavior; institutional, which speaks to its organizational culture, and structural, which speaks to society. You cannot reduce these problems to people because otherwise you ignore the complexities of race; You obscure the four dimensions of racism. If you are an executive or a CEO, you have the opportunity to influence and dismantle racism in all four dimensions.
This is the time for you to take your support for black business and problems seriously.
You must develop your cultural competence, which means four things: increase your cultural awareness; expanding your cultural knowledge; building their cultural skills and fostering greater cultural encounters.
Those are the seven myths, but I'll give you a final bonus myth and it is this: That discomfort is a bad thing. I want you to know that discomfort is not even a good thing; It is a great thing. I want you to feel uncomfortable. Why? Because discomfort and growth must coexist. You cannot have one without the other. So, feel comfortable with the discomfort. Lean on discomfort because it is in those moments that you know you are growing and, I would say, that you will become a better person tomorrow than you are today.
If you want to change your organization's culture to be more diverse, more equitable, and more inclusive, then start with you … and it won't be easy. Making a statement may have been difficult, but doing the job will be more difficult. Let's change this moment to a movement so that we will never be in this moment again. We can do it together.