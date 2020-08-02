The shared ride driver fatally shot a man at the Austin BLM rally & # 39; to protect his own life & # 39 ;, says an attorney

The attorney, Clint Broden of Dallas, identified his client as Daniel Perry and said he was an active duty sergeant in the Army. Broden said he was publishing Perry's name in an attempt to correct misinformation in the media.

Last Saturday night, Perry was working as a driver for a rideshare company to earn extra money and had just left a customer when he encountered the protest on Congress Avenue, according to the statement.

Perry was unaware that the protest was taking place before turning onto Congress Avenue, according to the statement.

People started hitting the car and a man now identified as Garrett Foster approached with an assault rifle and motioned for Perry to roll down the window, according to the statement. Thinking the man was associated with the police, Perry did so, but later realized that the man was not a law enforcement officer, according to the statement.

"Several witnesses have confirmed that this person with the assault rifle began lifting the assault rifle toward Sergeant Perry," the press release said. "It was only then that Sergeant Perry, who carried a pistol in his car for his own protection while driving strangers on the carpool program, shot the person to protect his own life."

Someone else shot Perry's vehicle and he drove to a safe location and called police, according to the press release.

Fort Hood confirmed in a statement that Perry is a sergeant assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division. The statement said the base was cooperating with the Austin Police Department in its ongoing investigation.

No charges have been filed in the shooting and Austin police have not identified the shooter. A spokesman for the Austin Police Department said Friday that police have not released the name of the person who shot Foster because the incident is still under investigation.

After the incident, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said officers responded to a 911 call in which the caller stated that they had just shot someone who had approached their car window and told them he pointed a rifle.

When officers arrived, resuscitation efforts began at Foster, 28, but died shortly afterward at a local hospital, Manley said.

Police brought in the driver accused of shooting Foster for questioning, and his handgun and car were secured as evidence, police said, and another person who fired his gun at the car was questioned. Both had a concealed firearms license and were released pending further investigation.

Witnesses gave many accounts, including that the disturbance began when the vehicle started honking, Manley said. Witnesses told police that Foster approached the car with an AK-47 assault rifle while others in the crowd began to hit the vehicle.

A witness to the shooting, James Sasinowski, told CNN that the driver of the car began the encounter by turning on Congress Avenue and speeding toward protesters.

"This was intentional. It was aggressive and accelerated in a crowd of protesters," said Sasinowski. "He could have waited for us to pass or he could have gone slowly. We would have allowed him to pass."

"This was intentional," Sasinowski said in an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo. "He was aggressive and sped up in a crowd of protesters. He could have waited for us to pass or he could have gone slowly. We would have allowed him to pass."

Sasinowski said that less than 10 seconds elapsed between the driver stopping his vehicle and when the shots were fired. He said he did not see if Foster pointed his gun at the car and that he was about 20 feet away when he heard the first shots.

He said he looked over his shoulder and saw the driver's arm fully extended out the window and holding a gun. The driver fired several more shots, Sasinowski said.

"I want to make it very clear that the driver incited violence, accelerated through the crowd and fired first," he said.

In an interview with CNN affiliate KEYE, Broden said Perry "takes that turn quickly, but this idea that he did that to defeat protesters is absurd."

Broden also told the station that Perry was driving for the Uber ridesharing company. CNN has reached out to the company for comment, but has yet to receive a response. Uber has a company policy that prohibits drivers from carrying weapons.

The press release from Perry's attorney said Perry did not flee the scene but called the police as soon as he reached a safe place.

"Sergeant Perry and his family are deeply sympathetic to the loss and pain that Mr. Foster's family is experiencing," the press release said. "Sergeant Perry is devastated by what happened."

Broden urged people who want to criticize Perry to "imagine yourself trapped in a car as a masked stranger raises an assault rifle in your direction and ponder what they might have done if they had been faced with the split-second decision that Sergeant Perry faced that night. " "