The sheriff's deputy is touched by a note left by two black women after an anonymous act of kindness.

"I want to thank the two sweet black ladies who paid for my breakfast this morning," he said. "While waiting for a transport to complete, I decided to have breakfast at a Cracker Barrel near the Nashville airport."
Accompanying their publication was a photo of the note the women left with their act of kindness: "BLM, but also yours! Thank you for your service. Paid breakfast."
McDowell is a deputy in the Sumner County Sheriff's Department. Sumner County is in central Tennessee, about 25 miles north of Nashville.
Janella Escobar with Cracker Barrel confirmed McDowell's story to CNN.
"At Cracker Barrel, we believe in treating everyone who walks through our doors as family, and we work hard to foster a welcoming environment for our guests and employees," said Escobar.
"We are especially proud to see when the guests take it upon themselves to extend our mission to" please people "and commit random acts of kindness to each other, as these two women did yesterday."
The women left the restaurant before anyone knew their names, Escobar said.