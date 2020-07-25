The Shocking Betrayal of Reason at Fordham University

Fordham University is chasing a student over a speech that shouldn't even be that controversial. Surely the Jesuits who run the school are not afraid of honest debate?

The topic is two Instagram posts last month by 21-year-old Austin Tong: one implicitly criticizing protests against the police and the other shown holding a rifle to commemorate the Tiananmen Square massacre.

The first showed a photo of former St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn, killed by looters while trying to protect a friend's pawn shop, which Tong titled "You all are a bunch of hypocrites." It was simply a political statement: beating the furious for the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police but indifferent to the murder of Dorn.

Also political was his other post, titled "Don't Step On Me" for a photo taken with a legal rifle on his own property, which he said was meant to show that the Tiananmen massacre would have had "fewer victims" if the victims had weapons.

However, Dean of Students Keith Eldredge claimed that Tong's posts made "members of the Fordham community" feel threatened. Does it even matter that those feelings were irrational, or that feelings are not supposed to triumph over reasoned arguments?

The Jesuits should send Dean Eldredge on a long retreat: this nonsense is a great insult to the founder of the order, Saint Ignatius of Loyola, and its principles.