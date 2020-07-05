The shortstop won't be too big for Gleyber Torres

You ask, we answer. The Post is answering readers' questions about New York's biggest professional sports teams, and having our rhythm writers answer them in a series of regularly published mailbags. In today's installment: the Yankees.

What was (Gleyber) Torres' fielding percentage as a shortstop in the minors? It doesn't seem to be half of what Didi Gregorius was as a Yankee. I think it will affect his bat because he doesn't look comfortable at all. – Tom

No one should confuse Torres with Gregorius on the field, even if Torres' original pro ball position was short.

From the day Gregorius took over Derek Jeter, his game in short was easy to watch. Very good range, soft hands and a precise arm. Torres doesn't have Gregorius' range or hands, and his awkward footwork sometimes negates an above-average arm. Torres' five errors in 10 spring training games led to questions about why the Yankees let Gregorius leave for Philadelphia through free agency.

Across six levels, including two in the big leagues, in summary, Torres, 23, has a fielding percentage of .950. In two major league seasons (98 games) in the position, he has a .954 percentage.

However, because the Yankees take turns in the infield, Torres' range is not negative, because there will often be three fielders on the same side of the infield.

Now for the tradeoff: moving Torres to short provides the Yankees with a right-handed right-handed bat with power in a premium position. It also allows DJ LeMahieu to play second base, which is his best position and where he won three Gold Gloves with the Rockies.

Even if Torres fights on the field, I don't think it will hurt his bat, because he's about to become one of the best hitters in the game.

I know the rosters will eventually drop to 26, but at the moment, who gets the final spot on the 30-player roster? (Mike) Ford? (Clint) Frazier? (Rosell) Herrera? – Bryant Cleary

That depends on what Aaron Boone and pitching coach Matt Blake decide on how many pitchers they'll take over the first two weeks. As of last Thursday, Blake said that decision had not been made.

From your trio of names, I'd say Frazier is the favorite if the Yankees take 14 position players. If the Yankees take 13 position players, Tyler Wade would get the go-ahead on Frazier because Wade is more versatile. Ford only plays at first base, and if Giancarlo Stanton is healthy, he'll eat DH's at-bats. Outfielder Herrera is not on the list of 40 players, hurting his chances.

Who are we most likely to see in the rotation this year? (Deivi) García or (Clarke) Schmidt? – Ryan / "Scoop"

During February and March, most scouts who watched Garcia and Schmidt pitch in exhibition games believed that Schmidt, 24, was ahead of Garcia, 21, in terms of being ready to help the Yankees major league level this year. . They did not say Garcia would not make it to the big leagues, but they believed Schmidt was closer.

However, if the Yankees need rotation reinforcements, there are several options versus right-handers. Mike King, Jonathan Loaisiga and Luis Cessa were likely to be used as starters before Garcia and Schmidt. And the Yankees could use Chad Green as their first game.

Is Jordan Montgomery still the fifth consensual starter? – Noah Broderick

That was the plan when the coronavirus stopped spring training on March 12 and nothing has changed. In four spring training outings (one start), the 27-year-old left-hander worked 11 innings, struck out 16, gave a pass and gave seven hits (four home runs).

With James Paxton, Masahiro Tanaka and J.A. Happ eligible to be a free agent whether or not the season is played, Montgomery believes he is more than a No. 5 starter in the future.