The showrunner of & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; apologizes to actress Vanessa Morgan after criticism of diversity: & # 39; We will do better & # 39;

"Riverdale"Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa promises to make his show a more diverse and inclusive space.

Aguirre-Sacasa made the promise on social media after actress Vanessa Morgan He called the drama series CW on Twitter for its unfair treatment of black actors and its stereotypical portrayal of black characters.

Morgan is currently the sole black lead in the popular young adult series and plays Toni Topaz. He joined "Riverdale" in season 2.

Morgan Sunday tweeted, "Tired of how blacks are portrayed in the media, tired of being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry people. Tired of us also being used as non-dimensional side-kick characters for our protagonists white. Or it's only used in diversity ads but not really on the show. It starts with the media. I'm not being (silent) anymore. "

She added: "And I will no longer take on roles that do not adequately represent us. PERIOD."

Aguirre-Sacasa answered Thursday. He wrote, "We listen to Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She is right. We are sorry and we make the same promise we made to her. We will do our best to honor her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of color. "

"CHANGE is happening and will continue to happen. Riverdale will get bigger, not smaller. Riverdale will be part of the movement, not outside it. All Riverdale writers made a donation to BLM, but we know where the work should happen. We . In the writers' room, "continued Aguirre-Sacasa.

Morgan also said in Twitter She felt that she was being used as a "bisexual biracial token" on the show and claimed that she was paid less than her white co-stars.

And he told his followers not to go after his castmates because "they support me."

"My role at Riverdale has nothing to do with my castmates / friends. They don't write the show. So there is no need to attack them, they don't make the decisions and I know they support me," he said.

Starmate of "Riverdale" Lili Reinhart commented, "We love you, V. And we support you 10000%".