The sign that Trump knows he is in trouble

Donald Trump's fixation on a standard cognitive test included in a recent medical exam is becoming one of the strangest passages in an already bizarre presidency, as the President of the United States treats evaluation as a kind of advanced title. "I proved he was there because I got over it," Trump told Fox News this month, alleging that doctors were "very surprised" by his "incredible" performance.

His boastfulness reveals his ultra-competitiveness, his obsession, and relentless attempts to exaggerate his accomplishments. If Trump also reflects the understandable foreboding of a 74-year-old man, only Trump knows. This led to a weird exchange with Fox's Chris Wallace this weekend:

Chris Wallace: I also took the exam when I heard you passed it.

Trump: Yes, how did it go?

Wallace: It's not, well, it's not the most difficult test. They have a picture and it says "what's that" and it's an elephant.

Trump: No, no, no. …. Everything is misrepresentation. Because yes, the first few questions are easy, but I bet you couldn't even answer the last five questions. I bet you couldn't. The last five questions get very difficult.

Trump has failed to stop the pandemic or save the economy in which he was anchoring his bid for a second term. Now, as elections loom, the oldest president ever inaugurated for a first term is desperate to paint his slightly older rival, Joe Biden, as senile. (The suspected 77-year-old Democratic candidate likes to insinuate eternal youth by running for the camera, saying he "can hardly wait" to demonstrate his cognitive abilities in a debate.)

During his presidency, Trump has undergone sometimes unfair evaluations by outside experts who "diagnose" him with all kinds of mental ailments without even examining him. But now that you have raised the question of mental fitness, you have come under scrutiny. And of the two candidates in this race, only one indulges in the wild fury of Twitter late at night, displays extreme narcissism, intimidates foreign leaders, lies several times a day, and wonders aloud whether to inject disinfectant. could cure Covid-19.

And it's not Biden.

& # 39; Three days of fasting and prayer for our state & # 39;

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards followed the advice of scientists by requiring residents to wear masks, and is now seeking divine help as the number of Covid-19 infections continues to rise in the Pelican State. "Starting today, I begin three days of fasting and prayer for our state until July 22," he said. tweeted on Monday.

The sign that Trump knows he is in trouble

Here is a sign that Trump knows he is in trouble.

With the stagnation of his polls and the coronavirus pandemic in the states that took his early-opening advice, Trump made a big reversal on Monday.

"We are united in our effort to defeat China's Invisible Virus, and many people say it is patriotic to wear a face mask when you cannot socially distance yourself. There is no one more patriotic than me, your favorite president!" Trump tweeted alongside a photo of him wearing a mask.

For days, his aides have been trying to convince him to show that he can no longer ignore the rapidly worsening crisis. His tweet came after a weekend poll showed Trump behind rival Biden by 20 points when voters were asked who could best handle the pandemic. He also plans to resume public briefings on the crisis (these have been on hiatus since it became clear that Trump's lack of preparation and outlandish theories exposed inadequate leadership in the Oval Office).

Perhaps this new approach can delay Trump's descent in the polls. It could even help convince his followers to take government advice seriously. But after months of assaulting science, playing to the conservative dogma that equates masks to muzzles, and lying about the true nature of the pandemic, Trump has already done a lot of lasting damage.

And the virus has shown before that it is impervious to political gestures.