The Simpsons live in the Marvel comic universe

Fans have wondered for years where the Simpsons' hometown of Springfield is located, but their cameo in Marvel Comics once offered the answer!

The location of The SimpsonsSpringfield's hometown has been a well-kept secret about the animated series' career. The show's creator, Matt Groening, once revealed that the city's name was inspired by Springfield, Oregon. However, the location of the Simpsons' Springfield has never been definitively revealed, as the show strives to keep even the city's home state hidden.

However, in a Marvel comic, the superhero Speedball literally falls into the Simpsons' house while on patrol its hometown, which reveals that the Simpsons, or at least their comics, live in the Marvel Universe.

The story happened in New Warriors # 27 during an even bigger event The infinity war. While fans may know this as the title of Avengers: Infinity War, In Marvel Comics, this was actually the sequel to The infinite glove (Which of the two Avengers: Infinity War and Final game were based on). This follow-up crisis revealed that a new threat, The Magus, was creating doppelgangers of various Marvel heroes and sending them to attack the originals. Doppelgangers possessed nightmarish versions of the powers of the original heroes and were intent on possessing the originals and taking over their lives.





Naturally, the heroes retaliated and formed a group to track down the Magician and lead him into the fight. However, not all the heroes were invited to participate in the frontal assault. Some, like the speedball bouncing hero, were deemed too short to be of great use to the team, so they sent him out to pick up pizzas for the rest of the superheroes. As a result, the Speedball staff Infinite war The crossover story began when Speedball bounced around town trying to balance multiple pizza boxes and avoid some attacking pigeons.

At that point, however, Speedball saw teammate Rage fighting his double in the streets below. Abandoning the pizzas, Speedball decided to lend his friend a hand, only to accidentally attack incorrect Rage. Once the error was fixed, Rage advised Speedball to find its own doppelganger before it caused any problems. This inspired Speedball to head to his hometown of Springdale (a fitting name for the hometown of a bouncing hero).





However, once he got to Springdale, Speedball realized that his doppelganger was already there and was leaving all manner of destruction in his wake. Worse yet, the police mistook Speedball for his doppelganger and immediately opened fire on him, causing Speedball to accidentally crash into someone's home. As he oriented himself, he (and the reader) saw that Speedball had crashed into the Simpsons house as a family with a striking resemblance to Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie, all afraid of the hapless superhero (Marge even had blue hair and Lisa was wearing her usual red dress).

Furious with Speedball, Homer demanded to know what he was doing after attacking his family. As Speedball struggled to explain the situation, the police (led not by Chief Wiggum but by Speedball's own father!) Ordered Speedball to surrender to them. Not willing to give up, but realizing that the police could start shooting and accidentally hurt the Simpsons if he were hiding at his home, Speedball devised an alternative plan on the go.





First, he started jumping around the house (even going through the infamous Simpsons couch) until he built up enough momentum to bolt out of the house. Unfortunately, the police decided to open fire on his way of fleeing. While Speedball's invulnerable kinetic force field protected him from bullets, he realized that any bounce could kill the police or America's favorite Family. Desperate, he widened his field and managed to absorb the momentum of the bullets, dropping them harmlessly. Having saved the Simpsons, Speedball bounced off to face his evil twin.

While there are some differences between the found Simpsons Speedball and the animated Simpsons, it's pretty obvious that the Simpsons not only exist in the Marvel Universe but have settled in Speedball's hometown of Springdale. Maybe they were headed for a city with a name similar to Springfield, or maybe Springfield is the alias to hide where the Simpsons are For real Live.

These Simpsons were also not doppelgangers (like the one Speedball was chasing), but a family that continued to appear in Marvel Comics over the years (with a recent appearance in The Immortal Hulk) Marvel actually has a crossover story of characters from other companies (Clark Kent and Lois Lane are reporters in the Marvel Universe and Bruce Wayne once tried to seduce Mary Jane Watson), so it is quite possible that they chose to do the same. with the Simpsons. While it's unlikely we'll see Bartman run for the Avengers anytime soon, Simpsons fans will definitely be able to tell where, at least one version of The Simpsons Live.

