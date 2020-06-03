The Simpsons Secret Spider-Man Crossover With Stan Lee

The Simpsons They have been on the air for over 30 years, as it is officially the longest running American sitcom and animated series of all time. Since the show is a cultural phenomenon, it is not surprising to learn that it is crossover in the Marvel Comics universe, such as the time when Spider-Man encountered a Stan-lookalike who was watching Earth-616's version of The Simpsons.

With Marvel Comics reaching meteoric heights thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Simpsons We parodied the Marvel Universe multiple times in recent years. It's fun because Marvel and The Simpsons Both are now owned by Disney, so there are now even more opportunities to make fun of each other than ever. However, before Disney acquired The Simpsons, Bart and Homer appeared on the pages of The amazing Spider Man.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Real Life Spider-Man Cleans Up Graffiti After Twin Cities Protests

In TI have Amazing Spider-Man # 600 from Lee, Marco Martin, Javier Rodríguez, and Joe Caramagna, Spider-Man tracks down a psychiatrist, Dr. Gray Madder, who he believes can help him. Peter is having an identity crisis as he feels that he is lacking control of his own life. When Spider-Man first enters his office, he apologizes for interrupting "when you're probably watching some academic program and taking copious … notes." However, Dr. Madder is not watching an academic show, as before turning off his TV, it can be seen that he is watching the Marvel version of The Simpsons. You can see Bart and Homer (although drawn in pink and slightly different to avoid copyright issues) as he is clearly seeing the popular animated series.

Making the moment more meta, Dr. Madder looks exactly like Lee. If you don't think so, when you show off your framed credentials on your wall, you can see an image celebrating your new book that looks exactly like the Marvel legend, which is quite impressive since Lee wrote the story.

This would not be the last time The Simpsons were seen in the Marvel Universe. In a recent issue of The Immortal Hulk, A group of children is being interviewed on television and the characters are clearly inspired by Bart, Milhouse, Nelson and Lisa. That cameo is much more subtle. In this case, Martin and Rodriguez weren't trying to hide the fact that the Stan Lee-inspired psychiatrist was looking The Simpsons – although, one that was drawn with pink skin instead of yellow skin, probably avoids copyright reasons.

Next: The Simpsons episode that was originally supposed to be a movie (and why it wasn't)

The Avengers Battle The Justice League in Epic Crossover Art