The singer with the same name as Lady A, formerly Lady Antebellum, says that she will not be & # 39; erased & # 39; by the demand of the country band

Anita "Lady A" White is speaking again after the band formerly known as Lady Antebellum announced that they are suing her for using the name she has performed with since 1987.

In June, the popular trio of countries, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, announced the decision to change their name to Lady A "after much personal reflection" and conversations with their "closest black friends" because the word "antebellum" refers to a period of time "which includes slavery". However, White, a blues singer from Seattle, Washington, had already been using the name, prompting a dispute and an eventual lawsuit filed Wednesday in Nashville District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.

"I think they always knew what they were going to do," White told Vulture in a recent interview.

"You can't just come drink because you have that privilege," White told the media, referring to both the band and the music industry in general. "We don't have that luxury or that privilege, so we need someone to help us up and lift us up."

The gang went ahead with their lawsuit after it claimed that negotiations with White broke down. A representative confirmed to Fox News that White allegedly made an "attempt to enforce trademark rights in a brand that Plaintiffs have had for more than a decade," the lawsuit said. Lady Antebellum had been passing Lady A colloquially and unofficially for years as a kind of shorthand. In July 2011, Lady A was registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office without opposition.

The gang alleges that White and his representative requested "an exorbitant monetary claim" worth $ 10 million for the use of their nickname, on which they already had a patent.

"Prior to 2020, White in no way challenged the open, obvious, and widespread use by national and international plaintiffs of the LADY A brand as a source indicator for recorded, downloadable, and streaming music and videos of Plaintiffs, Plaintiffs "live music performances or the sale of souvenir merchandise by Plaintiffs," the lawsuit states.

Speaking to Vulture, White noted that the $ 10 million was designed to help her restart her brand and help the black community. His plan was to use $ 5 million to change the brand and essentially start his career again without the help of a label and management that the band currently has. Meanwhile, the other $ 5 million would be donated to Christians of their choice, including organizations that support independent black artists.

"I was quiet for two weeks because I was trying to believe that everything was going to be fine and that they would realize that it would be easier to change their name or pay my name," White told the media. "Five million dollars is nothing, and I'm actually worth more than that, regardless of what they think.

"But here we go again with another white person trying to take something from a black person, even though they say they are trying to help. If you want to be an advocate or an ally, you help those who are oppressing." And that could require you to give up something because I'm not going to be erased. "