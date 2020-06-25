The skincare products & # 39; Fair and Lovely & # 39; of Unilever in India will be renamed





Hindustan Unilever, the Indian subsidiary of the global consumer goods giant, announced on Thursday that it would "stop using the word 'Fair' in the brand" of its range of skin creams.

The decision was made to shift to "a more inclusive vision of beauty," the company said in a statement.

Businesses around the world have been adjusting their brands in recent weeks in response to protests against racial discrimination triggered by the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, at the hands of police in the United States. Over the past month, several major companies have renamed or recalled products, including Quaker Oats with their Aunt Jemima brand in the United States and Nestlé with their Red Skins and Boys candy in Australia.

In India, the preference for lighter skin has long been a controversial issue. Activists opposed to using skin-lightening cosmetics say that some of Bollywood's best-known stars have perpetuated the trend by lending their names and faces to ad campaigns promoting "fair" creams.