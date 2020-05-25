The Snyder Cut: Ben Affleck's response to HBO Max's Justice League

Warner Bros.



You have probably heard of The Snyder Cut sometime in the last year and a half. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut periodically trends on Twitter and last week the next great streaming service, HBO Max, Announced He was finally going to answer the call to launch The Snyder Cut in 2021.

So what the hell is it?

Essentially it will be a cut from the director of Zack Snyder League of Justice since 2017. But there is much more than that. With millions of dollars, additional characters, and a miniseries format in the rumor mix, let's review everything we know so far. The latest: Ben Affleck, also known as Batman, gives his take on the news.

What is the Snyder cut?

Simply put, The Snyder Cut is a version of the 2017 Justice League created by director Zack Snyder. His portrayal of the blockbuster success of the superhero ensemble never made it to theaters, after he was forced to resign in the final stages of the project.

After main photography ended sometime in late 2016, Warner Bros. executives reportedly saw a rough cut of Snyder's images and, dissatisfied, wanted changes. But in 2017, Snyder resigned during the editing process to deal with the death of his daughter.

Joss Whedon came in to handle editorials and re-recordings, but did not receive a director's credit, suggesting that the finished product contained most of Snyder's original footage.

However, several frames were abandoned and the execution time decreased from three and a half hours to 120 minutes. Snyder estimated that the movie we saw in theaters contained "a quarter" of his contribution.

While we'll probably never know the hard facts of what happened behind the scenes in the movie, which was wrecked by critics and disappointed at the box office, at least we'll finally see how big the disparity between the two versions really is.

¿Why is it so important?

Cast members, from Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Henry Cavill (Superman) to Jason Momoa (Aquaman), have gathered behind The Snyder Cut, along with a long-running social media fan campaign urging Warner Bros. to launch it. . After trending for a year, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Recently It surfaced on Twitter before the second anniversary of the Justice League launch.

Now, in response to this large amount of support, WarnerMedia Entertainment President (who owns HBO Max) Robert Greenblatt released the statement:

"Since I got here 14 months ago, singing to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily routine in our offices and inboxes. Well, fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver it. At the end of the day, it really is all about They and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack's ultimate vision for this movie in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren't for the hard work and combined efforts of the HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures teams. "

Snyder also broke the big news to fans who watched his Man of Steel quarantine surveillance party.

"I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this courageous gesture of supporting the artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thanks to all involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality."

What is going to be different?

New characters

In January Snyder fell an alembic from his original footage with Ryan Choi, also known as Atom. The sizing genius, as well as Martian Manhunter, The Green Lantern, and Darkseid, have all been hung by Snyder as what he would get in his unthinned version.

A miniseries

That is a lot of characters. To ensure Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg have ample screen time to build characters, a mini series or six "chapters" could be on the cards, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (The other rumored option is a four-hour director's cut, but let's not encourage it.)

Additional dialogue

Snyder's original crew is coming together to cut the footage, with different scoring, finished visuals, and additional dialogue from the actors to fill in the gaps. All of this could cost up to $ 30 million, THR reports.

A different ending credits scene

In the final credits of the theatrical cut, the Deathstroke sword-wielding assassin teams up with Lex Luthor to create his own Justice League. Actor Joe Manganiello suggested that we would see a different scene, linked to Deathstroke's participation in Ben Affleck's Batman movie.

When and where will it come out?

Justice League's Zack Snyder cut will launch on HBO Max sometime in 2021. The streaming service, which will host a ton of exclusive content from WarnerMedia and DC Comics, will launch on May 27. Sign up.

Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill respond



A cast group jumped on Instagram to congratulate Snyder on the news.

"I am very excited that Zack has the opportunity to finally see his vision," Affleck said on the Kevin Smith podcast.

Henry Cavill wrote: "Congratulations, Mr. Snyder!"

Jason Momoa, also known as prideofgypsies, wrote: "WE WANT it to finally happen. You're welcome. Justice served. All my aloha to everyone who made this happen. All the fans. We love you. ALOHA J."

And Ray Fisher, also known as Cyborg, wrote: "For those who fought. For those who believed. Thank you."

New posters

Finally, HBO Max released new gang posters.

Originally published on May 20.

Update, May 24: Add Ben Affleck's answer.