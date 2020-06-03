The Snyder Cut’s Biggest Improvement Won’t Be Superman

Snyder's cut of League of Justice He seems ready to make big changes to Henry Cavill's Superman, but the biggest beneficiary will be Cyborg. For a long time, Snyder's cut prophecy seemed destined not to come true. the Iron Man and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice The director developed his own vision for DC superheroes on the big screen and Warner Bros. was happy to please Snyder … at first. Considering the names involved, Batman V Superman did not do enough to convince the studio that it was worth jumping into Snyder's DC group with both feet, and League of JusticeIn production, the two sides gradually separated into their respective plans for the franchise.

However, the great League of Justice The dissection occurred when Snyder was forced to abandon the project in post-production and extensive re-filings were carried out with The AvengersJoss Whedon behind the camera. The invisible version of League of Justice Snyder left behind became known as the "Snyder cut" and fans campaigned diligently for his release until Warner Bros. finally confirmed Zack Snyder Justice League would land on their streaming platform, HBO Max.

Through leaks and information released in the past three years, DC fans already know a lot about what has changed in the theater. League of Justice, from the removal of Darkseid to the addition of those Whedon trademarks. Snyder's cut certainly stands out for making radical improvements to the DC live-action team (activists may want to get their money back if they don't), but while it stands to reason that Superman would feel the most benefit from the touch. Snyder's actually Cyborg who wins the most.

Superman is the face of Justice League reshoots

Literally, as it turns out. By all accounts, the changes Warner Bros. and Whedon made to Snyder's cut from League of Justice They are extensive and powerful and, if we are honest, Henry Cavill's digital mustache removal is far from the most damning. History says that League of JusticeThe new tweaks took place halfway through Cavill's participation in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, for which the actor had developed a dazzling piece of lint from his upper lip. With Cavill banned from taking a razor to the face, League of Justice he was left to embrace the bold image of the Man of Steel following Jim Gordon's advice to scare away men, or use CGI to remove his offensive mustache. They opted for the latter, the results were dire, and fans have ripped the effect to pieces ever since.

In many ways, Cavill's distorted face came to represent the League of Justice changes as a whole, mostly unnecessary post-production violins that were not only detrimental to the finished product, but were also painfully transparent. Snyder's cut will improve League of JusticeHe's Superman by simply restoring Henry Cavill's handsome profile to its correct form, but it's interesting that he almost every One of Superman's theatrical scenes features the digital shaving effect. This would seem to imply that the Superman story is entirely different in the Snyder cut. The reasons behind his resurrection, the battle at Heroes Park, his meeting with Lois Lane, the final battle, and almost everything else in between.

Because DC fans can visually see where superman League of Justice the story was massacred, it's natural to assume that Cavill will wait for the release of the Snyder cut more than most, with his character set for a narrative and cosmetic glow in 2021, and it would certainly be surprising if the Superman of the Snyder cut was not better than the 2017 incarnation. But the real star of Zack SnyderLeague of Justice it's more likely to be Cyborg.

Cyborg's story was the biggest victim in the Justice League

Visually, League of JusticeThe biggest victim could have been Henry Cavill's face, but in terms of story and character, Ray Fisher's Cyborg took the strongest hit. Snyder describes Victor Stone as the "heart"from his movie, but in the stage version, Cyborg is just one of several underdeveloped new additions to the Bruce and Diana superhero club alongside Flash and Aquaman. It would just be a little dramatic to claim that altering Cyborg's bow ripped the mechanical heart out of League of Justice. Firstly, Snyder's cut included a back story suitable for Victor Stone; Scenes from his early days before Cyborg that not only provided the character with an origin story, but also invited the audience to emotionally invest in Stone as a person, rather than simply Cyborg as a superhero.

League of Justice He always faced an uphill battle jumping into a team adventure so early without introducing each member through several years of solo movies. At least Snyder's cut seeks to address that problem by putting a new character at the center of League of JusticeIt's the story and it goes back to his personal story rather than moving on with Cyborg as a ready-made superhero. 2017 & # 39; s League of JusticeOn the other hand, go ahead with Cyborg as a ready-made superhero. Despite Fisher's best efforts, Cyborg's shortened journey feels shallow, leaving the character as yet another in a long line of friendly robotic movie heroes.

In addition to expanding on Cyborg's past, Snyder's cut would also have made the character more relevant in the present with the death of Victor's father, Silas, who would later have closed the film with the emotional monologue presented by Lois Lane in the theatrical premiere. Suffering such a personal loss in the midst of the formation of the Justice League would have immediately put Cyborg as the emotional driving force, something desperately missing in Warner Bros. and Whedon's most generic action movie. Cyborg would not have been the leader of the Justice League or its most famous member, but Snyder's cut would have painted Victor Stone in a role of D & # 39; artagnan: the young aspiring seeker of justice through which the audience lives the story. With all of these elements removed, Cyborg's connection to the Mother Boxes feels like a convenient plot device.

Why Snyder Cut Cyborg Additions Are So Important

It is obvious that Snyder would have treated Cyborg with more love and affection than 2017 League of JusticeBut those improvements go beyond just adding heart and helping the audience better understand a new character. Cyborg was deeply concerned after his near-fatal accident and his transformation into DC's own T-800. Stone goes from being a famous soccer player to an inmate away from the world, and Snyder & # 39; s League of Justice He would have focused a lot on how Stone's new friends and rediscovered sense of purpose will help him out of that dark depression and into a place of peace and acceptance. Villain invasion from outer space and X-ray vision is all well and good, but it's these most identifiable human stories that elevate the superhero genre beyond CGI explosions and 2-hour comic book violence. When Cyborg arrives fully formed in the theater League of Justice, the message is clear: shut up and get down to work.

Superhero movies are also at their best when it comes to a garnish of moral ambiguity. The & # 39; Dark Superman & # 39; from 2017 League of Justice It doesn't really fit that bill. Clark Kent wakes up in a bad mood until his other half gets him out of there; The same thing happens in homes around the world every day, more or less. In Snyder's cut, the real dilemma would have come from Cyborg's intrinsic connection to the Mother Boxes, something that is present in the theatrical version, but remarkably toned down. Like Luke Skywalker trying to fend off the temptation of the dark side of the Force, Cyborg would have been drawn to the power of ancient artifacts, with Darkseid himself calling for Victor Stone. And while the charm of being "everything"Once again it would be tempting, to embrace your own body and reject the traps of evil would have been the real succeed in League of Justice That sent viewers happy home, not Steppenwolf's physical defeat.

