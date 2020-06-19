The solar eclipse & # 39; Ring of fire & # 39; coincides with the summer solstice 2020

The sun, moon and Earth will line up in the sky on Sunday in a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse, perfectly synchronized with the summer solstice, the longest day of the year.

The solar eclipse of June 21, 2020 will be visible in swaths of Africa and Asia, but not in the United States, although it will air live on TimeandDate.com and elsewhere.

The eclipse will occur when the moon is in the remotest stage of its orbit around Earth, which means it will appear to be slightly smaller than normal in the sky.

For that reason, when it is aligned in front of the sun, it will not completely block sunlight. Instead, it will create a so-called "ring of fire" – or "ring" around the Moon's dark sphere.

For New Yorkers who want to watch the live stream, it will begin June 20 at 15 minutes before midnight. Theymaximum eclipse will be at 2:40 a.m. June 21 and the eclipse ends at 5:34 a.m. June 21.

It will be the first time that these two astronomical events, an annular solar eclipse and the summer solstice, have occurred on the same day since 1982, the UK's Independent said.

Depending on the date and time, the two events will not coincide again until June 21, 2039.

Travel restrictions in place due to coronavirus concerns are making it difficult for stargazers around the world, even Stonehenge's summer solstice celebration in Britain has been canceled and will air live, according to Express.com.