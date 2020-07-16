The Solar Orbiter mission shares closer images of the sun, reveals & # 39; bonfires & # 39; near its surface

The mission, which is a collaboration between NASA and the European Space Agency, launched in February and took a close step from the sun in mid-June. All its 10 instruments they went on together for the first time during this pass to collect images and data.

The images were taken at a distance of 47,845,581 miles from the sun. This close pass, which is called perihelion, was within the orbits of the two closest planets to the sun, Venus and Mercury.

In the images, there are small solar flares called "bonfires" that can be seen near the surface of the sun.

"No images of the Sun have been taken at such a close distance before and the level of detail they provide is impressive," said David Long, co-principal investigator for ESA Solar Orbiter Mission's Extreme Ultraviolet Imaging Research at Mullard Space. from University College London. Science Laboratory, in a statement.

"They show miniature eruptions on the surface of the Sun, which look like bonfires that are millions of times smaller than the solar flares we see from Earth," he said.

"Sprinkled on the surface, these small eruptions could play a role in a mysterious phenomenon called coronal heating, whereby the Sun's outer layer, or corona, is more than 200 to 500 times hotter than the lower layers," he said. Long.

"We are eager to investigate this further as Solar Orbiter approaches the Sun and our origin star becomes more active."

Scientists don't yet know what the bonfires are exactly, but they believe they could be "nanoflares" or small sparks that help heat the sun's outer atmosphere.

"The campfires we are talking about here are the little nephews of solar flares, at least a million, perhaps a billion times smaller," said David Berghmans, principal investigator of the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager and astrophysicist at the Royal Observatory of Belgium in Brussels. . "When you look at the new high-resolution EUI images, they are literally everywhere."

Measurements of the temperature of these bonfires could provide more information, something the orbiter's SPICE instrument can do, or spectral images of the coronal environment.

In addition to the images, data was also shared from the four instruments that help measure the space environment around the orbiter.

"Our data already reveals shock waves, coronal mass ejections, phenomena called & # 39; interruptions & # 39; and fine-scale waves in the magnetic field that we can only see thanks to the extreme sensitivity of our instrument," said Tim Horbury , Principal Investigator of Magnetometer and Professor of Solar Orbiter at Imperial College London, in a statement.

Shortly after the mission's launch in February, it was affected by closures that occurred in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Mission control at the European Space Operations Center in Darmstadt, Germany was closed entirely for more than a week during the time each instrument was to be tested.

"The pandemic forced us to perform critical operations remotely, the first time we did it," said Russell Howard, principal investigator on one of the Solar Orbiter images.

But the team was ready just in time for the sun's first close pass.

Two missions studying the sun.

Solar Orbiter is the first mission to provide images of the sun's north and south poles. Having a visual understanding of the Sun's poles is important because it can provide more information about the Sun's powerful magnetic field and how it affects Earth.

Solar Orbiter is equipped with 10 instruments that can capture observations of the sun's corona (which is its atmosphere), the poles, and the solar disk. You can also use your instruments to measure the magnetic fields of the sun and the solar wind, or the energized current of particles emitted by the sun passing through our solar system.

Understanding the magnetic field of the sun and the solar wind is key because they contribute to space weather, which impacts Earth by interfering with networked systems like GPS, communications, and even astronauts on the International Space Station.

The sun's magnetic field is so massive that it extends beyond Pluto, providing a path for the solar wind to travel directly through the solar system.

The mission will work in conjunction with NASA's Parker solar probe, which is currently orbiting the sun on a seven-year mission and has just completed its fourth close-up approach to the star. Launched in August 2018, it will eventually hit 4 million miles from the sun, the closest a space star has ever flown to our star.

The Parker probe "tracks the flow of energy that heats and accelerates the solar corona and the solar wind; determines the structure and dynamics of the plasma and magnetic fields in the sources of the solar wind; and explores the mechanisms that accelerate and transport energy particles , "according to NASA.

Together, the missions can help unlock the mysteries of the sun and provide investigators with more data than anyone could accomplish on their own. Parker can sample particles coming out of the sun up close, while Solar Orbiter will fly further back to capture broader observations and provide broader context.

Sometimes the spacecraft will line up to take measurements of the solar wind or magnetic field.

"We are learning a lot with Parker, and adding Solar Orbiter to the equation will only bring even more insight," said Teresa Nieves-Chinchilla, an assistant scientist on the NASA project for the mission. Some of the first studies with Parker's data have already been published.

Solar Orbiter also has a seven-year mission and will reach 26 million miles from the sun. It will be able to resist the heat of the sun because it has a custom titanium heat shield coated with calcium phosphate so it can withstand temperatures up to 970 degrees Fahrenheit.

Although the Parker Solar Probe will eventually get closer to the sun than the Solar Orbiter, it will not take photos of the sun within that range because the environment that also closes in on the sun is extremely harsh, said Holly R. Gilbert, Scientist at the Solar Orbiter Project. at NASA

"Solar Orbiter is the limit of how close we can get to cameras," said Gilbert.