The son of the New Jersey federal judge, he was an "avid sportsman" who aspired to be a lawyer as his parents, family and friends say.

The 20-year-old was a young man on the rise who wanted to enter the law like his parents, US District Judge Esther Salas and defense attorney Mark Anderl.

"I don't want to dissuade him, but I was looking for a doctor," Salas said in a 2018 profile in the New Jersey Monthly. "He has been arguing with us for as long as he could speak, practicing his defense skills."

Daniel was killed.

Authorities say the person suspected of the shooting died of what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Salas was uninjured in the shooting, but her husband was injured and underwent follow-up surgery on Monday afternoon, according to the judge's brother, Carols Salas.

Police have not been aware of any threats against the judge, the source told CNN. Investigators still don't know why.

Daniel was a natural athlete, says uncle

While Daniel Anderl had plans to become a law, he was also a talented athlete, said his uncle Carlos Salas.

"He got good grades. He was an avid athlete. He played golf, he played baseball … he was a natural athlete in all the sports he played," Salas said.

Anderl graduated cum laude from St. Joseph High School in 2018, said Jack Timko, the school's director of external relations.

"He was highly respected, loved by his peers and the faculty," said Timko. "He exemplified what we call a man from San José. Well prepared, well educated, respectful, professional."

At Catholic University, Anderl made the Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester.

"I was surprised last night to hear news of Daniel Anderl's tragic death on Sunday night in New Jersey," said John Garvey, the school's president. "Our deepest condolences to Daniel's parents, Esther Salas and Mark Anderl. We also pray for Daniel's father, who was also shot and is in the hospital."

David R. Oakley, a partner at Mark Anderl's firm, said in a statement to CNN that Daniel Anderl wanted to follow in his parents' footsteps.

"He cared about justice, just like his parents did, because he cared about people," Oakley said. "Inspired by his Christian faith, he would have carried the family tradition of service to the justice system and community with distinction."

Rooms about her husband: "We have been inseparable"

Daniel Anderl had "the most devoted parents," said Ricardo Del Río, a former New Jersey legal partner at the Mark Anderl firm,

Salas told the New Jersey Monthly in 2018 that she met Mark Anderl when she was an assistant prosecutor with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office and she was an intern at sophomore law school.

"They were literally fingerprinting me" when he approached her, he told the magazine. "We have been inseparable since 1992."

Mark Anderl works as a criminal defense attorney with Anderl & Oakley, PC, which specializes in federal and state criminal defense and municipal and juvenile court matters, according to its website.

"It could have been the guy who went out of his way to represent the people no one else would speak to," said Karim Arzadi, a New Jersey defense attorney who was friends with Mark Anderl.

Anderl received his law degree in 1979 from Northeastern University and his law degree from Brooklyn Law School in 1983, according to his firm's website.

His wife became the first Latina judge of the United States District Court in 2011 after former President Barack Obama nominated her to the bench and the Senate confirmed her.

North Brunswick Mayor Francis "Mac" Womack told CNN by phone Sunday night that Mark Anderl is "one of the most honest lawyers" he has dealt with.

"He is a very, very exuberant, vibrant, one hundred percent personable person," said Womack. "He loves to talk about his wife, and he loves to brag about his son, and how his son would excel in baseball, and how he was doing in college in Washington … I'm so sorry to see him go through this."