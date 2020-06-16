The South Carolina church reports that there are no new cases of coronavirus after the May exposure: & # 39; Glory to God & # 39;

A church in South Carolina has not reported new cases after its congregation was exposed to the coronavirus last month.

The pastor of First Baptist Church, located in the small northern Orangeburg county town, said no member of the congregation has tested positive for the virus after two weeks in quarantine.

"I have been waiting and praying that after two weeks we can make this announcement," Pastor Sean McElrath said in a video shared on the church's Facebook page. "There is not a single member who has the coronavirus, and today we give glory to God."

McElrath added that a date has not been set for when First Baptist will resume services in person.

About three weeks after the church reopened for regular Sunday services, the church learned that one of its congregation members who attended a service on May 24 had tested positive for the virus, exposing approximately 40 others. members.

Two days later, the church said it would close its doors again and encouraged anyone to attend the quarantine service.

The reopening of church services to the public has been a contentious area across the country as states began to reopen their economies in phases. Health experts have warned that any large gathering could increase the risk of community spread of the virus, and have urged continued social distancing, as well as other safety precautions, such as wearing masks.

South Carolina is one of the few states where churches were exempt from orders that limit meetings of three or more people, following executive orders signed by Governor Henry McMaster.

There have been more than 18,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 600 deaths in South Carolina, according to the latest update from Johns Hopkins University.

In Orangeburg County, there have been 359 reported cases and six deaths.