The Spanish league does not rule out fans in stadiums this season

The Spanish league does not rule out the return of fans to the stadiums this season.

League president Javier Tebas said Sunday that he is in favor of fans returning as soon as the regions are cleared by health authorities, contradicting an earlier message from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who said no It would be fair if some clubs had fans and others did not.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

"Fans should return as soon as they are allowed to return," Tebas said in his weekly interview with league presenter Movistar, adding that he does not think it is a problem that only some teams would likely benefit from.

Spain has been gradually lifting confinement restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, with some regions entering advanced stages that could allow them to have matches with at least some fans in the stadiums.

The second-division club Las Palmas had wanted to organize its match next weekend with fans at its base in the Canary Islands, which has made more progress than other areas that control the outbreak. Madrid and Barcelona are among the lagging regions.

Until recently, Thebes and the government were not considering having fans in any of the stadiums until next season.

Thebes said that no player or team member has tested positive for COVID-19 recently. He said it is important that everyone be more cautious now that confinement restrictions are being lifted across Spain, which was one of the countries most affected by the pandemic, but recently seems able to control the outbreak.

The league is expected to oversee all club trips to games to minimize the risk of infection.

Thebes also confirmed that fans will have the option to watch matches with virtual crowds, including fan chants when it restarts this week.

Fans will be able to watch the original broadcast from the empty stadiums or an alternative with overlapping crowds in the stands, similar to video games. Thebes said the league had been testing virtual crowds in conjunction with video game company EA Sports, which will provide the audio it uses in its FIFA titles.

"The virtual environment will be very good," said Tebas.

The league said it will use new camera angles as it will be able to move the camera locations to positions where fans previously would have affected. The aerial camera will modify its flight path to offer new shots. Robotic cameras will be used in the tunnels for health safety reasons.

The league's first match will be the Seville derby between Seville and Real Betis on Thursday, almost three months after it was suspended due to the pandemic.

Thebes said that a limited number of media members will be allowed in the stadium to cover the games.