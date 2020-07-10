The Speaker of the House of Representatives asks the CDC chief to testify about the reopening of schools amid the coronavirus

Chairman of the Education and Labor Committee Bobby Scott, D-Va. asked the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to testify about school safety in response to President Trump's push to reopen classrooms in the United States

"This is an opportunity for subcommittee members to engage directly with you regarding CDC's guidance to schools on how to safely reopen as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic," Scott wrote. in a letter on Thursday.

In a tweet Wednesday, Trump threatened to cut school funds if they don't open in-person classes in the fall, despite CDC warnings, although the president cannot unilaterally make these funding cuts.

CDC IS & # 39; PREPARED TO WORK WITH EACH SCHOOL DISTRICT & # 39; FOR A SAFE OPENING

The CDC has published coronavirus pandemic guidelines that direct schools on how to safely bring children back to the classroom, including proper disinfection of desks, social distancing, facial linings, and adequate ventilation. The closure of playgrounds and cafeterias has also been recommended.

The guidelines, which have been published since May, angered Trump, who has pushed for schools to be reopened to boost the economy by bringing parents back to work.

"I do not agree with @CDCgov about their very difficult and expensive guidelines for opening schools, "Trump tweeted Wednesday." While they want them to open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will meet with them! "

CDC Director Robert Redfield said the organization would not change its policies despite Trump's demands.

REDFIELD CLARIFIES CDC GUIDELINES FOR SCHOOL REOPENING AFTER CORONAVIRUS CLOSURE

"Our guidelines are our guidelines, but we are going to provide additional reference documents to help communities trying to open K-12 schools, parent reference documents, reference documents for schools to manage symptoms, reference documents for facial masks and for how to evaluate and monitor, ”Redfield said in an interview with ABC's Good Morning America on Thursday.

"It is not a review of the guidelines, but it is providing additional information to help schools," he added.

The Chairman of the Education and Labor Committee also rejected Trump's calls for clearer guidelines, noting that a government report on accountability last month showed that more than half of the school districts in the US need repair or replace your ventilation systems, particularly with new precautions to be taken in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The reopening of schools now, without further investment, presents serious risks to the health and safety of our students and educators," Scott said Wednesday.