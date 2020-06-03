The spin-off of & # 39; Law & Order & # 39; sacks the writer after he appeared to be making a threatening social media post

"I will not tolerate this behavior, especially during our hour of national grief," Wolf said in a statement, just hours after Gore's post began circulating on social media. "I'm finishing Craig Gore right away."

In a Facebook post captured on screen and circulated on social media, Gore, formerly a writer on "S.W.A.T." from CBS, he seemed to share a photo of himself, holding up what looked like a big gun.

In a comment on his own post, Gore wrote: "Sunset is being looted two blocks from me. You think I'm not going to turn on mothers trying to find my property. I worked my whole life for? Think again …"

Gore is based in Los Angeles, where there have been peaceful protests and some heated protests and looting in recent days across the city, including on and around Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood