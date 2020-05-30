The spread of COVID-19 in the United States probably started earlier than previously thought







Editor's Note: Find the latest news and guidance from COVID-19 at the Medscape Coronavirus Resource Center.

New evidence suggests that the sustained, community-based spread of SARS-CoV-2 in the United States likely occurred earlier than previously thought (prior to detection of the first two non-travel-related cases) and likely began with a single person. infected that came from China.

The first two non-travel COVID-19 cases in the United States were confirmed on February 26 and 28, 2020, suggesting that community transmission was occurring in late February.

However, four separate lines of evidence – syndromic surveillance, virus surveillance, phylogenetic analysis, and retrospectively identified cases – now suggest that transmission from the American community probably started earlier, in the second half of January or early February, after a single case was imported from China.

A viral RNA sequence analysis of the first cases suggested that a single virus lineage imported directly or indirectly from China began to circulate here between January 18 and February 9, according to the Centers for COVID-19 Response to the US Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). USA Equipment.

"This import started a lineage, the Washington state clade, which subsequently spread throughout the Seattle metropolitan area and possibly elsewhere," they say.

This was probably followed by multiple cases imported from Europe in February and March. However, before February 28, the overall incidence of the disease was too low to be detected through syndromic surveillance data from the emergency department, they note.

The CDC COVID-19 response team and colleagues report their findings in an article published online May 29 in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Early Cryptic Circulation

The research team notes that the exact dates the virus came to the United States and the identities of the people who carried the virus remain unknown.

One possibility is a man from Washington state who became ill on January 19 after returning from Wuhan, China on January 15. It represents the first reported case in the United States. According to CDC researchers, the genomic sequence of the virus isolated from this man is consistent with its possible origin from the Washington state clade.

Additionally, the occurrence of three cases, one in a California resident who died on February 6, a second in another resident of the same county who died on February 17, and a third in an unidentified passenger or crew member on board. from a Pacific cruise ship that left San Francisco on February 11, "confirm the cryptic circulation of the virus in early February," they report.

Amesh Adalja, MD, an infectious disease doctor and specialist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety, Baltimore, Maryland, is not surprised by the new data.

"It is what most of us in the field have thought because it was an efficient spreading respiratory virus that had been present in China at least since mid-November. We also know that there were cases in Europe as early as Christmas," he told Medscape. . Medical news

If the United States had taken action in January, "we would have had much stronger control over the virus," said Adalja. The United States did not declare a national emergency until March 13.

"We know that these viruses are not contagious, so we suspect that there would be cases that would occur around the world when we noticed them and that they would mix with cold and flu season and may not have been detected," added Adalja.

And there would never be a single source, Adalja said. "That is why focusing on travel bans and screening and testing only on people who had been to China was not the right strategy, because this virus had already escaped China even before we identified it," he said. to Medscape Medical News.

The authors and Adalja have disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. Published online May 29, 2020. Full text

For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

. (tagsToTranslate) Coronavirus (t) 2019 New coronavirus (t) 2019-nCoV (t) Wuhan coronavirus (t) Human coronavirus HKU1 (t) Human coronavirus OC43 (t) HCoV-OC43 (t) Human coronavirus 229E (t) HCoV – 229E (t) acute respiratory distress syndrome (t) acute respiratory distress syndrome (ards) (t) adult respiratory distress syndrome (t) ards (t) Europe (t) European (t) severe acute respiratory syndrome (sars ) (t) severe acute respiratory syndrome (t) sars (t) Washington



