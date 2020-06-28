The St. Patrick's Cathedral will resume the interior mass after three months.

St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City will celebrate its first indoor mass in three months on Sunday, but capacity will be limited to 25 percent and health precautions, including social distancing, will be taken to protect against the coronavirus.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan will celebrate the 10:15 a.m. mass, according to the Archdiocese of New York.

CUOMO, FROM BLASIO INCORRECT TO LIMIT WORSHIP SERVICES, CONDON MANY PROTESTS: FEDERAL JUDGE

Church officials said people should follow guidelines set by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include staying at least 6 feet away and covering their faces.

The cathedral will follow the 25 percent capacity rule for indoor religious gatherings set by New York, despite a federal judge on Friday blocking state compliance. The judge said religious activities would be treated less favorably than other meetings that are limited to 50 percent of capacity.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this month that state restrictions on internal meetings in places of worship would be loosened as part of phase two of the state's reopening plan, amid declining coronavirus cases.