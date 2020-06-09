The star of & # 39; Bachelor & # 39; Colton Underwood called fans who believe he joked about the Cassie Randolph split: & # 39; Too soon & # 39;

"Bachelor" fans are unhappy with Colton Underwood after many thought he seemed to be joking about his recent separation from Cassie Randolph.

On Sunday, another star of the franchise, Sean Lowe, took to Instagram to share that ABC was slated to air a condensed version of their season the next day.

"Tomorrow night, my entire season will air in a 3-hour condensed format for Bachelor G.O.A.T.," Lowe, 36, said of season 17.

& # 39; BACHELOR & # 39; STAR COLTON UNDERWOOD AND CASSIE RANDOLPH SPLIT: & # 39; THIS IS NOT THE END OF OUR STORY & # 39;

He continued, "Really excited to share my journey with all of you. Also excited to get back those 15 minutes of fame that I've been desperately seeking for the past seven years. No spoilers, please."

Underwood, who starred in season 23, joked in the comment section of Lowe's post: "I hope you keep up with her!"

STAR COLTON UNDERWOOD FROM "BACHELOR" REMEMBERED HIS BATTLE OF CORONAVIRUS

The "single" nation immediately responded to Underwood's comment, and many fans declared it was "too early" to joke about his separation from Randolph, 25.

Meanwhile, others defended 28-year-old Underwood, explaining that he was sarcastically mocking Lowe's season's outcome. As viewers of "Bachelor" know, Lowe is married to winner Catherine Giudici, and the couple have since hosted three children together.

"You all (sic) need to relax, hahaha, maybe he agreed with Sean's sarcasm and acted like he didn't know if they were still together … I probably didn't say that (towards) their current situation," said one individual. .

COLTON UNDERWOOD WHEN FINDING & # 39; COMPLIANCE & # 39; POST – & # 39; BACHELOR & # 39;: I'm AT & # 39; AN INTERESTING POINT IN MY CAREER & # 39;

"No Colton wasn't hitting Cassie, it's a replay of Sean's season and we all know the ending," said another person. "Colton's great sense of humor".

Underwood and Randolph announced their split on social media last month.

"It's been a crazy few months, to say the least, Cass and I have been reflecting a lot. Sometimes people are meant to be friends, and that's fine," Underwood wrote on Instagram at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have both grown immensely and have been through a lot together, so this is not the end of our story, it is the beginning of a whole new chapter for us," he added.