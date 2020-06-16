The star of & # 39; Bachelorette & # 39; Becca Kufrin & # 39; trying to solve & # 39; the differences with his fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen

Becca Kufrin admitted that she and her fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen are going through a difficult time in their relationship and that she is unsure of their future as a couple.

The "Bachelorette" star and Yrigoyen met on their television dating reality show season and got engaged during the finale in 2018.

But they've been fighting recently after Yrigoyen commented on police officers amid Black Lives Matter protests across the country after George Floyd's death.

While appearing on the podcast for "Bachelor" franchise star Rachel Lindsay, "Bachelor Happy Hour," Kufrin referred to her marital status.

"I want to tell our listeners, because I am sure that many will listen to this and wonder, ask and have opinions, for those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett right now, all I can say is correct now I do not know" said the 30-year-old.

Kufrin continued: "I can't give anything more than that. It's something we're trying to work on, discuss and work on at home right now and that's where the job will stay and that's really the best we can give it right now." .

"I wanted to share this, I know I've been rambling a little bit, but to give a little more context and to give you, Rachel, my apologies and really throw my voice and my hat into the ring to say things must change within the franchise and also within me, "he added.

Earlier this month, Yrigoyen, 31, said in an Instagram post that she supported the police.

"There have been more than 300 wounded [police], shot or killed in just one week," wrote Yrigoyen. "[The police] are suffering the consequences of an act they did not commit. They continue to dedicate overtime to their families, they remain silent while they are threatened, hated and assaulted."

"We cannot judge peaceful protesters for the actions of the few violent protesters, and we are confident that we cannot judge all police officers for the actions of a few bad guys," he continued. Remember that when you put the badge on you are still human, with raw emotion, the more brutality you face, the more nervous you become, you make mistakes, you have compassion and no matter how terrible you are treated or how negative it is I told you, we still appear when we need them!

The comment section exploded with messages from fans who said Yrigoyen was missing the point of the protests and perpetuating misinformed stereotypes.

Yrigoyen previously made headlines in 2018 for allegedly liking callous photos on Instagram that mocked the transgender community, immigrants, and students who survived the Parkland shooting.

He said at the time: “I am not the negative labels that people are associating me with. For those who know me, I am a sincere, genuine, loving, happy, open-minded and non-judgmental individual. I like to make new friends with anyone I know and I want everyone to find their happiness … Let my mistakes be a lesson for those who doubly touch images, memes and videos on any social media content that could be many things, including hurtful, degrading, and dehumanizing. "

The "Bachelor" franchise has pledged to diversify its cast and crew after several former cast members and employees expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of diversity and inclusion.

One of the first steps in the series was to launch its first black male lead. Last week, Matt James was announced as the new bachelor of the 2021 season.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement: "We know we have a responsibility to ensure that the love stories we see on screen are representative of the world we live in and we are proudly serving our audience. This is Just getting started and we will continue to take action regarding diversity issues in this franchise. We feel very privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we are looking forward to embarking on this journey with him. "