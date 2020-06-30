The star of & # 39; Black-ish & # 39; Marsai Martin responds to online trolls for criticizing his hair and teeth during BET Awards

"Black-ish" star Marsai Martin has more to worry about than his looks.

Martin, 15, appeared during the virtual BET Awards on Sunday, where she presented the award for best female hip-hop artist to Megan Thee Stallion.

In the video, the star pretended to open an envelope as he would have if the awards had been live and in person, noting that he had "the winner in his head."

Twitter users criticized Martin's appearance for the night, particularly his hair and teeth, saying he did a "poor choice of wig for a lady"and accusing her of using veneers.

Unafraid to address the situation, Martin turned to Instagram to silence his critics in a cheeky video.

"So, I was on Twitter and a lot of people have addressed my hair, talking about my hair and how it looks like a grandmother's wig," she started, pulling on her hair to demonstrate that it was not a wig, as apparently He contained himself. tears. "And they are talking about my veneers."

The actress took out her invisible braces, explaining that they "don't look like a badge" before apologizing to "offended" fans and for not meeting their expectations.

Drowning, the actress reaches for an off-screen scarf, pulls a $ 100 bill back into the frame, and pretends to blow her nose.

"We are all in quarantine and we have more to focus on than just my hair," he said. "Justice for Breonna Taylor".

He also went to Twitter that afternoon to again address criticism.

"Sorry, some of you don't like my hair. Or the teeth … which are my real teeth, by the way. It's good that I don't make an effort to try to please everyone. I like it." she wrote. "Chile, I'm 16 this year, let me live. I'm trying to keep my sanity quarantined. Enjoy the #BETAwards."

Martin showed off her looks on Instagram in the early afternoon, sharing images of herself in a yellow dress as she relaxed in a floating pool.

"Welcome to my red carpet," he joked in the caption. "Be sure to watch the BET Awards tonight on CBS and @bet‼ ️"

Martin is best known for playing Diane Johnson in the hit comedy "Black-ish," but he has also made history as the youngest executive producer in Hollywood for her work on 2019's "Little".