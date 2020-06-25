The star of & # 39; Days of Our Lives & # 39; Melissa Reeves gets a backlash for liking anti-Black Lives Matter online posts

Soap star Melissa Reeves has been hit by fan reaction for liking online anti-Black Lives Matter posts.

The 53-year-old "Days of Our Lives" actress found herself at the center of a social media controversy after fans learned that she liked Instagram posts denouncing Black Lives Matter by conservative commentator Candace. Owens.

On June 11, Owens made a statement about the Black Lives Matter movement, claiming "NO" is a charity and asked where his "hundreds of millions" of donations go. In a second publication the same day, Owens questioned whether left-wing Americans would be "happier letting them choose some states that can make their own country without arms, without police, without statues, without genders, without flags, without men, and without electricity. " It seems that Reeves' verified Instagram account liked both posts.

A fan pointed to Reeves' actions on social media on Twitter, resulting in several "Days of Our Lives" fans speaking out against the actress, with some even asking to be fired from the NBC show.

"Enter losers, it's time to finally get #MelissaReeves canceled and claim #Days of our lives"wrote one user, referring to Regina George's infamous" Mean Girls "line," Among losers, let's go shopping. "

"Then maybe it's time to @nbcdays fire Melissa Reeves again. You replaced it once, you can do it again. Just find someone who is not racist. In fact, I liked Stephanie Cameron. We tolerate Melissa for years. Enough is enough. #Days #MelissaReeves #jenniferhorton, "wrote another fan.

"She showed us who she was when she promoted Chick-fil-HATE after they doubled down on their hatred of gays. As horrible as it is, it should come as no surprise that the rot of fanaticism spreads throughout his being." wrote another

"As much as I love #DaysOfOurLives #JenniferHorton #MelissaReeves has to go #NBCDaytime #NBC #cancelala now," another person insisted.

As of Thursday morning, Reeves has not addressed the reaction online. Representatives for the "Days of Our Lives" actress and NBC did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Fox News.

While most fans were unhappy with the actress on Twitter, there were some who defended Reeves and claimed that simply "liking" Owens' social media posts doesn't consider her racist.

"I hope that #days He does not fire Melissa Reeves for her racist likes on social media. They should make Jennifer increasingly a wicked liberal. That would be better. And fun. #dool, "suggested one.

"But it is not @RealCandaceO black?? She is a proud black woman who calls #BLM and the political train behind them … Agreeing with her doesn't make one #racist it makes you have a different perspective of the organization, not the movement. #IStandWithMelissaReeves #MelissaReeves, "wrote another user.

The co-stars in Reeves' "Days of Our Lives" were also drawn into the controversy, and fans tagged them in posts to question whether they would feel "awkward" working with her now.

Soap opera drama star Linsey Godfrey, 31, hinted that she disagreed with Reeves' support for Owens by sharing tweets on his own Twitter account that criticize the commentator. In one, Godfrey used emojis pointing to a tweet that called Owens "fraud."

Godfrey, who plays the role of Sarah Horton in "Days of Our Lives," also shared her own views amid the backlash, writing: "There is no difference of opinion when it comes to racism, homophobia, transphobia, or xenophobia. I can "t write this anymore".