The star of & # 39; Friends & # 39; Lisa Kudrow teases a twist on the reunion show: 'There are other things to do'

Lisa Kudrow is raising the curtain on some surprises that might be coming to the "Friends" gathering, and she's giving fans a bit of hope that those surprises are enough to appease even the most cunning enthusiast.

The 56-year-old "Deep Space" actress played Phoebe Buffay in the long-running series and revealed that the reunion effort will be much more than her usual update or reboot we've seen on other shows where her actors meet for Roundtable discussions and offer stories and gaffes.

Although the one-time-only special is currently delayed, Kudrow recently told reporters while promoting his Netflix series that the "Friends" special "is definitely going to happen."

THE CO-CREATOR OF & # 39; AMIGOS & # 39; MARTA KAUFFMAN SAYS HE HASN'T DONE ENOUGH FOR DIVERSITY

"(The planning) was quite advanced, but it seemed clear enough that if people can't get together, then we can't do it," he said.

Kudrow was asked if viewers can expect a scripted effort or one in which the cast and show's creators remember the story of the series in celebration.

CO-STARS OF & # 39; FRIENDS & # 39; JENNIFER ANISTON, COURTENEY COX AND LISA KUDROW MEET AT INSTAGRAM

"There are other things in it," said Kudrow. "There are other things in it; things that I really shouldn't talk about because they should be good, but those things can't happen (right now). We just decide on another date and we'll see if we can do it."

The project originally premiered on HBO Max on May 27 when the streaming platform launched. However, the new coronavirus pandemic ended that timeline when production studies closed.

Still, even with the delay, Kudrow urged fans not to worry and assured reporters that the show would continue once again.

"It will definitely happen," said Kudrow. "We keep putting dates on the calendar. When we can do it, we will."

THE STAR OF & # 39; FRIENDS & # 39; LISA KUDROW REVEALS MATTHEW PERRY GIVEN HER ICONIC PURPOSE OF THE SHOW

When asked if remote production was on the cards to speed up filming, Kudrow quickly avoided the idea and told reporters that the prospect received a difficult pass.

"There really hasn't been talk of doing it remotely," he said. "I mean, it was an & # 39; no & # 39; immediate if this was mentioned. That's not what it is. We are not doing it remotely."

Kudrow also reflected on her time in the popular sitcom, describing the experience as something she was "proud" to be a part of and said she never stopped loving the show.

"I'm as proud of & # 39; Friends & # 39; as I always was. I never stopped loving to do the show, so my memories are as good now as they were back then," she said. "It's funny, I remember filming the early years and the end a lot better than the intervening years, but it's great that it's still shown on television."

COURTENEY COX SAYS LOOKING AT THE & # 39; FRIENDS & # 39; MADE HIS APPRECIATED PLAYING ON THE HEAVY VERSION OF HIS CHARACTER

"It's great that younger and younger people, many of whom weren't even born when we started filming Friends, are now fans of the show," added Kudrow.

He also explained that, with a show as popular as "Friends," it would always be associated with the role of Phoebe, who could have pigeonholed her for other opportunities, but she agrees with that.

"I think people will always associate me with Phoebe and it's fine. I have no complaints about that," he said. "But also, I can play other kinds of people, especially if I write it." and produce it by myself. I don't feel like I'm fighting to part with Phoebe at all. "

& # 39; FRIENDS & # 39; HAVE OFFICIALLY DEALT FOR A SPECIAL NOT ENROLLED IN HBO MAX

Series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are expected to return for the reunion.