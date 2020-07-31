The star of & # 39; Glee & # 39; Naya Rivera rests in a Hollywood Hills cemetery

The 33-year-old "Glee" star was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park on July 24, according to a death certificate obtained by CNN. The Hollywood Hills Cemetery is the final resting place for many celebrities, including Paul Walker, Carrie Fisher, Bette Davis, and Liberace.

Rivera drowned in Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, after taking her son on a rented boat. Investigators took several days to find his body, but the medical examiner determined that he drowned within minutes, according to the death certificate.

No other significant factors that contributed to Rivera's death were listed.

Rivera's 4-year-old son Josey was found asleep on the floating boat when the pontoon was not returned to the rental company in time.