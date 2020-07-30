The star of & # 39; Goodfellas & # 39; Joe Pesci wants to 'hit' Jersey Shore neighbors docks

Joe Pesci does not find this property dispute "funny".

The "Goodfellas" star is at war with her Jersey shore neighbors over how long their docks should last, and channels her attorney character from "My Cousin Vinny" to keep them from going where, hey, maybe not. they belong.

Pesci wrote a letter opposing two new docks that would extend 315 feet toward Barnegat Bay, and in it he urges state bureaucrats to reject construction plans "before it's too late."

Pesci, who stabbed a dying man into the trunk of a car in the opening scene of "Goodfellas," did not elaborate.

But the diminutive mob movie star specifies that all new piers should be no longer than his own.

"More than doubling the length of these piers, it would undoubtedly block the views of the Bay currently enjoyed by owners in other areas," Pesci, who is representing himself, wrote of the proposed construction.

"Most importantly, these extensions would compel boaters, kayakers, and paddlers in this area, which include children as well as adults, to operate in waters far from land and, consequently, in the wake of large vessels," he says. Pesci's letter.

"As a 30-year-old West Point Island resident, I respectfully ask the department to take this opportunity to stop this trend now by denying pending applications before it is too late," he concludes.

Dock approval is still pending before the New Jersey Tidelands Resource Council.









For 30 years, Pesci has owned a massive 7,200-square-foot, eight-bed, eight-bath contemporary home on the bay in Lavallette, NJ.

The house went on the market for $ 6.5 million last fall, according to Toptenrealestatedeals.com.

Pesci's letter of October 2, 2019 was one of more than 30 owner opposition letters collected by attorney Philip Mylod, representing one of the families who are also battling the pair of pier expansions.

"If approved, they will have piers that will extend 300 feet to reach the water four feet deep," Mylod said. The Tidelands council is awaiting a decision from the state attorney general's office that clarifies "who gets what in regards to riparian rights," he said.

Meanwhile, Pesci's next-door neighbor, a beachfront home owned by LLC P.T. Jibsail – Awarded a 315-foot dock approval in 2018, but opposing owners also believe this double-length dock was incorrectly allowed by the state.

"My client is well within their rights" to have that dock, LLC attorney Neil Yoskin told The Post, adding that the dock has all the proper permits and approvals, including from the state Department of Environmental Protection. .