The star of & # 39; High School Musical & # 39; Joshua Bassett says he is & # 39; sick & # 39; on the charge of sexual assault & # 39; absolutely false & # 39;

Disney star Joshua Bassett has vehemently denied a sexual assault charge against him on Twitter.

Bassett, 19, who appears in Disney + "High School Musical: The Musical: The Musical", went to Twitter to address the claim, which he said came from a user on the same platform who has since disabled his bill.

"It has struck me that a now-deactivated account has spread rumors about a made-up encounter with a fanatic who accuses me of sexual assault. This abhorrent rumor is absolutely false and dangerous for real victims with real stories," wrote Bassett.

He continued in a second tweet: "It makes my stomach sick that someone recklessly perpetuates such defamatory claims. It is vital to respect the limits of all people at all times. Be nice and be good."

It is unclear what the actor accused of the accuser's original tweet.

Bassett has appeared in the Disney + series since he debuted on the streaming platform in 2019. The teenager also appeared in episodes of the medical drama "Grey's Anatomy," "Dirty John" and "Stuck in the Middle."

Bassett's denial follows a string of other sex crime allegations involving celebrities, including Justin Bieber and several "Riverdale" cast members.

Bieber, 26, was hit with allegations of sexual abuse by two social media users last week. He also denied the allegations and has since filed a $ 20 million libel lawsuit against users.

One of the prosecutors said the pop star assaulted her while she was in Austin, Texas, visiting the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in 2014. The alleged assault occurred in a Four Seasons hotel room, but court documents state that Bieber never had a hotel room and instead was staying in a nearby rental property with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez, according to reports.

The second prosecutor claims that Bieber assaulted her in New York City in 2015 when the singer was in town for the Met Gala.

Meanwhile, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart spoke after they and other co-stars on the CW show "Riverdale" were charged with sexual assault or harassment from anonymous Twitter accounts.

"Earlier today, I and three other cast members were falsely accused of sex crimes by anonymous Twitter accounts. I take these allegations very seriously and will work with the right teams to get to the root," Sprouse wrote.

"Suite Life of Zack & Cody" actor continued: "The false allegations do tremendous harm to the victims of the royal assault. Also, I would never try to silence anyone. I encourage people to investigate the allegations, as the facts Detailed were false facts.

