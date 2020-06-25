The star of & # 39; Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta & # 39; Arkansas Mo accused of embezzlement of aid funds

"Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta" star Arkansas Mo has been indicted for allegedly using coronavirus relief funds obtained through the federal government for luxury goods, federal officials said Wednesday.

Arkansas Mo, whose real name is Maurice Fayne, 37, was charged with bank fraud, making a false statement to a federally insured financial institution and money laundering, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

Fayne was initially arrested in May on one count of bank fraud.

The charges are related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a federal program designed to help small businesses make ends meet while they have been closed or severely restricted by local governments due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The reality star allegedly used the funds to pay for luxuries like a Rolls-Royce and custom jewelry, and restitution in a previous fraud case, authorities said.

The Justice Department also said that Fayne has been charged with wire fraud due to a Ponzi scheme.

"Despite the difficult times caused by the recent Coronavirus pandemic, the FBI and our federal partners remain vigilant to ensure that funds provided by programs such as (Paycheck Protection Program) are used as intended," Chris Hacker, the special agent in charge of the Atlanta FBI office said in the press release.

According to the press release, Fayne, who is on bail, denied an interview with federal officials regarding the charges.

Authorities say the trucking business that Fayne applied for the loan never made enough money to cover her expenses and that she encouraged people to invest to finance their lavish lifestyle.

Fayne's attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Associated Press contributed to this report.