The star of & # 39; MythBusters & # 39; Adam Savage accused of sexually abusing his sister as a child: lawsuit

Former "MythBusters" co-host Adam Savage has been accused of sexually abusing his younger sister in a new lawsuit.

The woman, now 51, claims the abuse occurred in the 1970s when she was 7 to 10 years old when they lived in Sleepy Hollow, New York.

"Starting in 1976 or around 1976 and continuing until about 1979, Adam Savage would repeatedly rape Miranda Pacchiana and force oral sex on her, and force Miranda to perform oral sex on him, along with other forms of sexual abuse," he added. the demand. by Fox News, he alleges.

Pacchiana says Savage was 9 to 12 years old when he allegedly raped her and called himself the "rapist blob" in an effort to make the alleged abuse look like a game, according to the lawsuit.

Pacchiana's attorney, Antigone Curis, told Fox News: "We commend Ms. Pacchiana and all the survivors of child sexual abuse who have come forward as the court doors are now open to them after being closed for decades. Thanks to the Child Victims Law. " "

As his lead attorney Jordan Mersin added: "Mr. Savage's prolific abuse as alleged in the complaint has caused irreparable harm to my client with whom he will live for the rest of his life. Today is the first step in direction of healing and justice. "

Pacchiana is currently a social worker. On his website, The Second Wound, he detailed how he hasn't had any contact with Savage, 52, in two decades.

"The last time I contacted my brother, Adam Savage, was more than two decades ago. At the time, I called him for his callous attitude about the abuse and his apparent contempt for the harm he had caused, but he decided not to acknowledge or show compassion for my pain. Not once in the following years have I seen evidence that my brother really cares about understanding what he did to me. It gives me no reason to believe that he has examined meaningfully what forced him to commit sex crimes. a minor, "he wrote.

"But now, because of the New York Child Victims Act, I finally have the opportunity to seek justice for the crimes my brother committed against me. While nothing can return what Adam Savage took from me, I hope this lawsuit will also Show it to my fellow survivors that we don't deserve to bear the shame of sexual abuse and assault. "

Savage denied his sister's assault allegations in a statement. Her attorney, Andrew Brettler, told Page Six:

“While I hope my sister gets the help she needs to find peace, this must end. For many years, it has relentlessly and falsely attacked me and other members of my family whoever listens, ”Savage said. “By spreading numerous false stories about us in search of a financial bonanza, he has tortured our entire family and distanced himself from all of us. I will fight this unfounded and offensive lawsuit and work to end this once and for all. ”

Savage gained recognition as a co-host of the popular Discovery Channel show, where he and his partner, Jamie Hyneman, would test the validity of popular beliefs, internet rumors, or film stunts.

If you or someone you know is abused, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.