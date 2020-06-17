The star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; Eva Marcille announces the departure of the reality series

Eva Marcille is giving up her peach.

The 35-year-old model and reality star announced Tuesday that she will be leaving "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" after two seasons in the Bravo franchise.

She revealed the news on her Atlanta radio show, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show," and said, "I appreciate the bond of friendship I have made with several of my co-stars and the strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and Bravo producers and true entertainment companies. "

Marcille continued: "I am grateful for the opportunity given to me. However, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and the community will be better seen by focusing on other opportunities."

Marcille added that the show took a long time and that she has a new husband, Michael Sterling, and a young family to raise.

"I have a 6-year-old daughter and two young children who are still wearing diapers. They are 24 hours a day and there is a lot of work to do," said the mother of three. "So I decided to dedicate my time and energy to focus on my children and my community, and not so much on the reality show."

The former "America & # 39; s Next Top Model" winner praised her female co-stars on the show.

She said, "I want to be very clear, even though we fight on the show, I love each and every one of those black women. They are queens in their own right. They are stars. And I wish them the most successful season and the season of transformation. 13 that & # 39; The Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; has seen. "

Marcille first joined the franchise in 2017 as a "friend" in a recurring role, and then became a full-time cast member in Season 11.

In other "Housewives" news, Tinsley Mortimer of "The Real Housewives of New York City" also recently announced his departure from the series.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for the end of my fairy tale," Mortimer captioned a video clip of her engagement to Scott Kluth on camera.

"Without #RHONY, I would never have met my prince charming, Scott," added Mortimer. "Being a stay at home mom was a fun experience, and I thank @bravoandy and all the wonderful people at Shed Media and @bravotv. Glide on a memory lane ride! I love you all!"