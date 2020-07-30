The star of & # 39; RHOBH & # 39; Denise Richards denies Brandi Glanville's connection

After months of silence, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Denise Richards is finally responding to rumors that she connected with Brandi Glanville.

On the Wednesday episode of the Bravo show, Richards, 49, cried when women confronted her about the matter, which Glanville said took place during an April 2019 trip to northern California.

Are you kidding? Are you kidding king? Denise replied with tears in her eyes when asked by her co-stars if Glanville's allegations were true, adding that her husband Aaron Phypers, as well as one of her daughters and three other sons were also on the trip.

When Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit Kemsley pressured Richards to explain their side of the story, she replied, "Guys, I'm going through a lot. It has nothing to do with any of us. It has nothing to do with this show."

Then he tried to turn off the cameras, which Mellencamp said he does so that he can "keep getting a good edit that he wants."

As the dramatic scene continued, Richards snapped, "I don't want to be the person who's leaving … I have to, this is like, this information leaves me speechless. Please don't air this out. Please."

Through tears, she repeatedly says, "It's not true!"

Glanville, 47, has backed his story that the couple connected, and has maintained that he thought Richards and Phypers, 47, "had an understanding" that they were in an open marriage. Richards, who has remained silent during current rumors, has only responded once to a fan who denies that he has an open marriage and writes, "100% monogamous for my husband."

Reiterating those feelings during the episode, Richards insisted: "There is no story! I am a very married woman. And I love my husband. To the death."

As the conversation ended, Richards proclaimed that she needed to call an attorney and that if the producers wanted her back on the show, they would not transmit the images.

It seems she didn't get away with it, as Page Six reported in January that she stopped filming with the cast of "RHOBH" after women confronted her about the alleged date.